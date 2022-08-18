Did The Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Get A New Dev?

For people wanting to know more about the Knights Of The Old Republic Remake that has been in the works for a while, it hasn’t been the best of times. You might recall that things hit a surprising turn when the remake was allegedly “put on pause” after developer Aspyr Media went and showed a demo to their bosses at Saber Interactive. According to them, the demo that they showed came in way over budget and as a result, there was no way at the current rate that the game wouldn’t just be made, but be made in a reasonable way financially. That’s not exactly the thing you want to hear, you know?

So what’s changed since then? Well, a new earnings report has come from Embracer Group (who owns Saber Interactive) and they are saying that a certain game has been moved to a new dev for quality sake:

“One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group,” the report stated. Then it added, “This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition.”

A nice thing to say, but that’s hardly how things go when you switch developers. Now, obviously, this doesn’t prove that it’s the Knights Of The Old Republic Remake that got moved, but the timing of it all would make it a clear candidate, and thus we’ll have to see if this actually helps save the remake or not.

No doubt many fans will try and look at this positively, not the least of which is because they WANT this remake to come out, and they WANT this remake to be the best that it can be. We’re not lying when we say that KOTOR’s original title was one of the most important RPGs ever made (as it was very much the launching point for everything Bioware did in the future, sorry Jade Empire), but also an RPG that holds up in most ways (outside of the visuals, obviously, hence why the remake needs to be made!)

The game was something that honestly hadn’t been done in the Star Wars universe before. It was set in a time where the Jedi were numerous, where the Sith were still a looming threat but still very overt, where the Old Republic was at one of its peaks of strength…and thus susceptible to threats, and so on and so forth.

The characters we met were great, the battle system was fun, and we could choose whether to be more like a Jedi or a Sith! If all of that can be improved and added upon in the remake? No matter who is making it? That could make it an even grander RPG than before.

