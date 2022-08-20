Jez Corden Reveals More about Blizzard’s Survival Game

During the Xbox Two Podcast, Jez Corden shared information about Blizzard’s upcoming survival game. The Senior Editor for Windows Central had the opportunity to see gameplay footage of Blizzard’s survival game a few months ago. When a viewer asked him to share more information about the game, Corden revealed several details Blizzard hasn’t shared yet.

According to Corden, the codename of Blizzard’s survival game is Odyssey. This game would have a fairy tale aesthetic, similar to Everwild or Fable Legends. If Fable is one of the most popular RPGs of the 2000s, Fable Legends is a canceled project from 2016. Everwild isn’t out yet. This upcoming adventure game is the latest project from Rare, the developer behind Sea of Thieves and Banjo Kazooie.

When Corden saw footage of Blizzard’s survival game, he first thought it was Everwild. According to the journalist, the games share a similar fairytale aesthetic, filled with magic and forests. He says that the game “looks incredible” and that the main protagonist wields a bow and arrow.

Project Odyssey is a first-person game so you don’t see the hero of this adventure. The game reminds Corden of Fallout 76, without the flaws plaguing the game on its release.

Players can allegedly open their own shops to sell their products to other players. Corden shared the example of a player opening a potion shop to craft and sell their own potions. This survival game comes with various base-building mechanics, but Corden didn’t share more about this aspect of the game.

Blizzard’s survival game is not set in the Warcraft or Starcraft universe but is a brand new IP. It bears a fairytale, “almost steampunk” aesthetic, with magic and futuristic machines. Corden does not know what is the machines’ role in this world but states Odyssey is a “very unique” game.

Blizzard has neither confirmed nor denied the details shared by Jez Corden. The journalist admitted to being drunk during the podcast, so there is no way to know for sure whether he leaked this information on purpose.

Earlier this month, a Blizzard job posting hinted at the possibility of co-op elements in Project Odyssey. The company is looking for a Lead Social Game Designer whose mission is to “motivate players to engage with each other in ways both competitive and collaborative.” This would mean that Blizzard’s survival game enables multiplayer, both co-op and PvP.

Jez Corden confirmed this information, stating that this survival game was similar to Ark: Survival Evolved. There is little information about Blizzard’s upcoming survival game, besides its codename Odyssey. We should get more details about this game next year, after the release of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. Blizzard hasn’t yet announced a release date for its survival game, so chances are this game will not see the light of day before the end of 2023 or 2024.

