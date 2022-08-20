New Black Myth: WuKong Gameplay Shown In 4K Bliss

Typically, video game marketing is such that with each new occasion the polish begins to come off a game. Typically the more we see something, the more we begin to connect it to other games that we’ve already played or simply start to notice the rough edges. Black Myth: WuKong appears to be one of those very few exceptions like The Last Of Us was in 2012-13, and that is evidenced by the fact that the developers at Game Science have partnered up with NVIDIA to gift prospective buyers a large eight-minute long gameplay trailer with all 4K and ray-tracing dialed right up to eleven.

The new trailer highlights another boss fight, something that previous promotional trailers has done, and is clearly the game’s one-wood, but this time it’s a match-up with a dragon that’s clearly had its wings clipped somewhere along the way. Don’t worry though, just because the beast can’t fly, that doesn’t mean the combat is easy, with WuKong drawing upon all of his melee skills and magical exploits in order to paralyse it. Interestingly other magical powers allowed you to transform into another entity altogether, before utilising the abilities of that creature in combat.

Despite the primary focus of the trailer being upon the boss battle, we do get some raw moments of exploration to take in, and several slow fans that highlight just how gorgeous the game is shaping up to be. We see WuKong tackle a mini-boss, as well as get a look at the in-game bestiary, and even some of the collectibles we may find ourselves chasing down.

Presumably Black Myth: WuKong is still quite a while away from release, when it debuted in February of 2021, the messaging out of Game Science suggested that the game was still several years away from release. Each time the game resurfaces however it impresses, leaving all of us excited for its eventual release. The game claims to be China’s first Triple-A title, and it’s currently on track to not only be a benchmark for the Chinese development scene but developers big and small worldwide.

Black Myth: WuKong is planned for release on PC and as of yet unspecified consoles.

