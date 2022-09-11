Knights of the Old Republic Available for Just $1 on Humble Bundle

They say that the classics never go out of style, and that is honestly true in a variety of ways. But just as important though is that you never pass up the chance at a good sale! Humble Bundle is constantly putting certain games on sale to entice players to not just buy things, but to put the money to a good cause by purchasing more than you likely think you would have before. That’s why they always offer quality titles for you to get at rock-bottom prices. Case in point, right now, there’s a huge Star Wars sale going on with them, and that means you can get games like Knights of the Old Republic for only a dollar!

Now, the overall sale is that if you pay more than $10 dollars you get a whopping 17 games, many of which are Star Wars titles like Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel from Obsidian. But, you’ll also get a mix of other titles like Grim Fandango, Day of the Tentacle, some pinball titles, and more! Trust us, for $10? You’re more than getting your money’s worth.

But we’ll focus on KOTOR for now because that is definitely the highlight. It cannot be stated enough that this game is one of the most important titles in the history of video games. Oh, and it’s definitely one of the best RPGs ever made. To the extent that even though it’s been a LONG time since release, it still holds up outside of the dated graphics. But considering that many people still play 8-bit and 16-bit titles? We’re pretty sure you can handle it.

What made this game so special was many-fold. Bioware did something pretty bold by going to the distance past of the Star Wars universe in order to be able to tell a fresh and detailed story. One where a player avatar would rise up to be a Jedi and try to save the galaxy from a Sith Lord. But that was just the beginning of a deep and diverse journey that would take you to multiple planets, have you face many threats, do all sorts of quests, and more. Plus, it had one of the best twists in gaming history via the Darth Revan reveal.

There’s a reason it’s incredibly praised to this day, you loved to play it, you got to choose how Light Side or Dark Side you could be, you had a great roster of characters and it was fun traveling all over the galaxy.

The remake of the game is not exactly in the best of positions right now, so, if you want to play the game that started it all in many ways? Get Knights of the Old Republic right now on Humble Bundle.

Source: Humble Bundle