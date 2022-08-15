Early Screenings Of My Hero Academia Season 6 Get Positive Response

The upcoming premiere of My Hero Academia Season 6 is coming this October, and fans quite literally can’t wait for it. To the extent that many are looking for any kind of clues as to all we’re going to see in this season (and not just from the manga). One of the ironies of the premiere is that for some out there…they’ve already seen the first episode of season 6 in full. There was a live event in Japan last month that debuted it for various fans that were there, and some of the reactions were eventually found online, and the insight into that first episode does tease good things.

For example, one of the things that MHA is slightly infamous for when it comes to the first episode of a new season is that they do something that’s either mostly a recap, or, it’s entirely filler so that they can “break people in” and not rush right into the plot. Most fans don’t want that given the long wait between seasons. Thankfully, according to reports from those that watched it, My Hero Academia Season 6 doesn’t have that in the first episode. Which is great given where Season 5 ended things.

If you don’t recall, the end of Season 5 focused on Shigaraki getting power over a large group of villains and adding them to his league. Now reborn as the Paranormal Liberation Front, they’re ready to go to war against heroes on a large scale. Endeavor (the No.1 Pro-Hero) learns from Hawks (who is playing double agent) that the group is about to strike and so a large force of heroes is brought in to attack the villains home base.

So hearing that the first episode apparently picks up right after that moment is a good thing because this could arguably be the biggest season that the show ever has, and as a result, shouldn’t have filler to start.

Another thing that many people who saw the episode noticed is that the animation looked a bit cleaner and smoother than what we got at times with Season 5. Do recall that the pandemic caused a lot of issues in the animation field, and many of the voice actors had to go and do their lines at home, so with that now more or less handled, things can come back to the quality that we all know.

All in all, this looks like a promising start to a massive arc for MHA, and those that know the manga understand that this isn’t a season to miss not just for the big battles that are to come, but for the consequences and ripple effects that are going to be felt by the time the season gets done.

Source: ComicBook.com