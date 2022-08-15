THQ Nordic Announce Tempest Rising

At the recent THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, an event that saw Gothic 1 Remake revealed, new Jagged Alliance 3 gameplay, the debut of Alone In The Dark’s latest reboot, and much more, we saw another title announced, Tempest Rising. Tempest Rising comes from a collaboration between Slipgate Ironworks, 2B Games, and 3D Realms, and is their “next-gen RTS”. What next-gen RTS means for certain is not yet clear, though prospective players did get the opportunity to learn a bit more about the game courtesy of a trailer shown during the showcase.

The game is claimed to be inspired by RTS’ of the 90s and early 2000s, with three different factions, two story campaigns, and much more. The game’s website highlights further details:

A CLASSIC RTS

Classic RTS action meets modern production and performance in Tempest Rising. Inspired by RTS greats of the 90s and 2000s, Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building real time strategy game set in a modern day alternative history war scenario.

THREE UNIQUE FACTIONS

Tempest Rising features 3 unique factions, each with its own approach to combat and economy and offering a variety of strategies for players of all stripes, maps with neutral structures to contest and neutral populations to contend with, deep and rewarding gameplay that keeps a focus on strategy while rewarding skill.

TWO STORY CAMPAIGNS

Take on the role of Commander in the highly mobile and advanced peacekeeping corps of the Global Defense Forces or the hard-hitting and desperate Tempest Dynasty in 2 15-mission campaigns that allow the player to customize their army for each mission.

THE TEMPEST-MYSTERY

Both factions seek to understand and control the mysterious but beneficial Tempest vines that grow unchecked across the war-torn planet Earth. Other dangers wait in the shadows, as the origin of the Tempest is revealed…

In a market where Age Of Empires is returning and several smaller-scale projects are blooming, when you add the Command and Conquer inspired Tempest Rising to the mix, along with the talent working on it, from what we can see the RTS genre is alive and well in 2022.

Tempest Rising is coming to PC exclusively (for now) in 2023

