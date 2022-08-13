Jagged Alliance 3 Revealed At THQ Nordic Showcase

Alongside many other notable reveals during the THQ Nordic Showcase yesterday was the return of a much-loved classic. Jagged Alliance 3 will be making its way to PC and will engage players in a rich world full of grand strategy action. While the game itself was announced back in September of 2021, this is the first time we’ve had a chance to see how it’s looking since then.

The third entry into the Jagged Alliance franchise comes almost ten years since the last instalment of the series, 2004’s Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire. It’s fair to say that those with a healthy dose of nostalgia will get a kick out of the new game, which is being developed by Haemimont Games, who worked on Tropico 3, 4 and 5, as well as a number of other successful strategy games. It looks as though Jagged Alliance 3 will remain true to the classic turn-based combat action that the series is best known for. However, the new trailer shows off a number of additional enhancements and features that those loyal to the original games are bound to enjoy. You can check out the trailer right here to get a feel for what’s coming up in Jagged Alliance 3.

The game will involve plenty of intense battles as players discover and determine the fate of Grand Chien, a war-torn region in Central Africa. The country’s president has vanished in mysterious circumstances, and it’ll be down to players to try and regain control of the chaos that ensues while they find him. In addition to the politically-charged storyline, Jagged Alliance 3 will take on an “open RPG structure,” which will give players more control over the characters they choose to interact with, train and recruit on their mission to restore order to the disrupted country.

Fans of the series will also see old favourites return as recruitable mercenaries, such as Vicki Waters, Fidel Dahan and Ivan Dolvich, amongst others such as Hitman, Tex and Bobby “Steroid” Gontarski. The gameplay looks really well-designed from what we can see in the trailer, and it’s also been confirmed that the game’s main campaign will be playable in online co-op mode as well as in single-player mode.

While there’s no official word on a release date for Jagged Alliance 3 yet, the game’s Steam page has listed it as ‘coming soon,’ so it may not be too long to wait until we hear about a potential launch window. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for any further updates. In a week that’s seen lots of news on delays for fans of turn-based and tactical games, this gameplay reveal will certainly have come as a boost and hopefully given them something to look forward to.

Jagged Alliance 3 is set to be released on PC in the near future.

