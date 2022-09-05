Valve Has Many “Games In Development”

Valve is a giant in the PC gaming space. The studio had initially become famous for releasing numerous critically acclaimed and beloved games in franchises like Half-Life, Portal, and Team Fortress. However, the studio also began to release fewer and fewer games over time, with the last decade being a particularly barren time for fans of the company. Many gamers assumed that Valve was simply too busy with its PC gaming platform, Steam, but that changed with the release of Half-Life: Alyx in 2020. Thankfully, it seems like Half-Life: Alyx may have only been the beginning.

The release of the virtual reality game, Half-Life: Alyx, was proof that Valve could still make an incredible game after all these years. Since that release, the company has put out its own portable gaming device called the Steam Deck, and it has even confirmed that future iterations of the Steam Deck will arrive later down the line. Valve appears like it is getting more directly involved with video game development once more, and that has recently been confirmed by Valve’s own Greg Coomer.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Coomer claimed that developing games is “very important” to Valve, and he even went on to say that the company has “a lot of games in development.” You may think that these could be games on a smaller scale, but Coomer mentioned that these projects are using a “high” percentage of the workforce at Valve to be created.

There were no concrete details given about what exactly Valve is working on, but Coomer did provide a hint that fans can expect to see more from the Half-Life franchise in the future.

“We love that world and want to continue exploring the Half-Life universe. The short answer is ‘yes’. Half-Life: Alyx is a sign that Valve has more to say about that world.”

This is not the first time that Valve has commented on its plans for developing video games going forward. Last year, Gabe Newell confirmed that the company will developer and release more single-player games later on. He explained that developing Half-Life: Alyx reignited interest within the company to start making more video games. After the release of the VR title, the company went on record to say that many of its newer staff members are hoping to work on the Half-Life series again in the future.

In the Famitsu interview, Coomer also mentioned that the company wants to make new entries in the Portal franchise and that it “deserves further exploration.” Coomer clarified that he was not making any official announcements, but that he desires to work on a new Portal game eventually.

Half-Life: Alyx is available on most PC-compatible VR headsets, including the Valve Index.

Source