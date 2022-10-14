The Pokemon Go 2022 Halloween Event Brings Tons of New Content

Since 2016, Pokemon Go has been bringing fans of the franchise together beyond the virtual world. The mobile title is always adding new content, new Pokemon to discover, and new events to throw some variety into the mix. With the year’s spookiest holiday right around the corner, fans of the game can look forward to the 2022 Halloween Event, starting on October 20 at 10:00 AM. The first part of the spooky festivities will run until October 27 at 10:00 AM, and more information about the second part of the event will likely be revealed next week.

During the first half of the event, players will have a chance to run into Mega Banette in Mega Raids for the first time ever. The Shiny versions of Noibat and Galarian Yamask may also appear, so keep an eye out for these spooky variants!

For the event’s Special Research, Noibat and Galarian Yamask will once again take center stage. Players will team up with Professor Willow and Rhi to discover the secrets behind each of these Ghost-type Pokemon, and this research task will run until November 1 at 10:00 AM.

Extra, paid, Timed Research will also be introduced this time around. There are two different tickets for this research, and each will offer unique rewards. Ticket 1 will cost $1.00 and will grant access to Timed Research focusing on encounters with Noibat and Galarian Yamask. Ticket 2 will cost $5.00 and will allow players to access Timed Research that includes Candy bonuses along with more Halloween-themed tasks and a brand-new avatar pose.

By completing Field Research Tasks, players may encounter Duskull, Galarian Yamask, Phantump, Shuppet, and Yamask. The following Pokemon will appear in the wild, with an asterisk signifying that a shiny variant may also appear.

Absol *

Drifloon *

Dusclops

Gastly *

Golett

Haunter

Misdreavus *

Murkrow *

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Sableye *

Shuppet *

Spinarak *

Yamask *

Zubat *

Detailed event information can be found on the official Pokemon Go website.

The Pokemon craze isn’t going away anytime soon. Earlier this year, Nintendo revealed that almost 35 million Pokemon games were sold during the last financial year alone, with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl being the highest-selling Nintendo game of the fiscal year 2022. The games sold 14.65 million units following their release in November to the end of March. It’s expected that the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles for the Nintendo Switch will sell more than any title in the franchise prior, with over 700k preorders placed so far in Japan alone. The two new titles are scheduled to release on November 18.

Pokemon Go was initially launched for mobile devices in 2016. The game surpassed a billion global downloads by early 2019 and grossed more than $6 billion in revenue by 2020. It is available to play on iOS and Android devices.

