Rainbow Six Siege Doktor’s Curse Is Back With New Monsters

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege any other time of year is an online technical shooter that pits bomb diffusers, hostage rescuers, and more against a fictional terrorist organization. But this time of year, everyone gets to be a bit spooky, and the game does not hold back. Welcome to the Rainbow Six Siege Halloween Event: Doktor’s Curse!

This year, the Hide-and-Seek Game Mode is in full swing with plenty of new faces. It will consist of four rounds, each lasting two minutes. There are two sides to this event: the Hunters and the Monsters. Hunters roam around the Doktor’s Castle map, using tracking gadgets such as Pulse’s Cardiac Sensor, Jackal’s Eyenox Model III, Lion’s EE-ONE-D, and the character Oryx’s Remah Dash. Oryx will actually be a new face on the Hunter side this year, so get ready for some brute strength. It will come in handy, but there are no guns during Doktor’s Curse. Hunters get their tracking gear and a hammer, so Halloween gets a little brutal in this game.

The Monsters do not get any weapons, but they can set traps and go temporarily invisible. The Nightstride ability that allows monsters to temporarily go invisible and increase their speed will help balance the two sides a little more. This also means that the Monsters are going to have to outwit the Hunters to survive the round. This year, Azami, Nomad, Thorn, and Gridlock will be on the Monsters team.

Of course, the fun part about Halloween events very much applies here. There will be goodies to earn. The website lays it out nicely:

“The previous Doktor’s Curse Events collection from 2019 and 2021 are also being brought back, with all their former content, including the non-playable Monster Kaid. Each of them has received a fresh injection of blood in the form of a brand-new operator card portrait and if you purchased one or several bundles from this past event, the corresponding Operator Card will be added to your monstrous collection for free!” Ubisoft, Doktor’s Curse Site

If you’ve never played, check out the trailer below for a glimpse at what to expect.

Doktor’s Curse is already underway, running from October 13, 2022 until November 2, 2022. If you want to know more about the new Monsters, you’ll just have to hop on and play to find out. The multiplayer hunter vs hunted is becoming more popular lately. Games like Dead By Daylight and Video Horror Society give you this kind of gameplay all year round. It’s such an interesting switch-up for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege though that it almost enhances the Halloween spirit of it all. It’s also interesting that the monsters are the hunted in this one, so enjoy the festivities!

