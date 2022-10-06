Dead by Daylight Will Be Free to Play On Halloween Weekend

Dead by Daylight is seizing the spooky season spectacularly. They know that this is their time to shine as a multiplayer survival horror game and they are not about to disappoint. We already mentioned the collaboration with PUBG: Battlefield they will have at the end of the month, but today they announced that they have so much more up their sleeve. Get ready for the Haunted by Daylight event!

The whole event kicks off on October 11 and lasts through Halloween weekend with four separate goodies to look forward to. Starting on October 11, the Dead by Daylight store will be stocked with several delightfully spooky costumes in the Tricks and Treats Collection and Hallowed Blight Collection. You can purchase your Toilet Paper Mummy or Hollywood Glamor costumes for trick or treat or the Bursting With Fury or Blighted Wesker cosmetic from the Hallowed Blight Collection for a limited time.

On October 12, the thirteenth tome of the series will be released. Malevolence will offer community-designed outfits such as the Fallen Angel and Midnight Techwear in the free track. If you’re more of a premium type of player, you can also get the Bewitching Barista (Mikala Reid survivor) and The Ghost Face.

October 13 brings an in-game event featuring the swamp monster! Complete objectives to get “void energy.” Then seek out “rifts” to deposit the void energy and get cool prizes. The rifts look like little glowing orbs hovering above the ground, and if you access them as a survivor, you will get an in-game glowing skeleton t-shirt. Killers will get candy-themed costumes from the rifts. But wait, there’s more! There’s a new event tome to uncover as well as two new costumes and some cute special event charms. Unlock Kate Denson’s Cornfield Scarecrow costume and The Hag’s Swamp Creature.

Finally, from October 27 through November 1, join in the festivities and play Dead by Daylight for free! This will be the perfect opportunity for hesitant first-time players to try out the game. Plus, it works out for gamers who are just looking for a horror game to occupy them for the holiday weekend. Check out the trailer below for the Haunted by Daylight events details.

Dead by Daylight is the perfect Halloween game too! It’s an asymmetrical horror game that pits three survivors against one killer. In the “hunting grounds,” the survivors are trying to complete objectives to get out and avoid the killer, while the killer tries to find them. There have been different themes, costumes, and locations, but basically, they always go back to a scary setting with a scary bad guy. There aren’t a million levels to complete though. It’s you versus another person, and you either survive or don’t. That makes the game a perfect bite-sized horror game to play on a dark October night. The fact that it will be free is even better!

Source