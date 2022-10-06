Dead by Daylight and PUBG Spooky Crossover Announced

It’s finally officially spooky season! PUBG and the team behind Dead by Daylight clearly have the Halloween spirit in mind as they have teamed up for a crossover event. The involved games are, of course, Dead by Daylight as well as PUBG: Battlegrounds. If you play any or all of these games, you’ll have the chance to scoop up some cool cosmetics and other prizes.

The PUBG: Battlegrounds Twitter account made the announcement earlier this week. Imagining how two very different games could possibly be combined was a little confusing, but it turns out the crossover is simply Dead by Daylight cosmetics will be available to buy in the PUBG: Battlegrounds store. Sadly, most of the prizes are not winnable through the game, so it will be more of a financial investment than time. There will be “four full costumes, four additional masks, three backpack skins, a new pan skin, and a nameplate available” all in the classic horror themes of their temporary partner.

We did say “most of the prizes were for sale. There are some prizes to be earned during the next cool part about the event. From October 21 to November 7, PUBG: Battlegrounds players will be able to play a new level of Dead by Daylight. The event is called Survive the Hunt, and it is a high-stakes hide-and-seek game. Players will have to repair a generator and sneak away before getting caught. Some of the prizes if you win include a free Nurse mask, if you’re really good as the killer, and a Dwight Unknown Lone Survivor Outfit.

Having two companies teaming up for such a fun event isn’t common, but it seems like a great event they have planned out. For anyone unfamiliar with the games in question, Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical horror game that pits three survivors against one killer. The survivors try to complete tasks and survive undetected long enough to leave the killer’s hunting grounds while the killer is, well, hunting. There have been different iterations of the game featuring killers from across movies and other games. For example, the current favorite bad guy is Albert Wesker from Resident Evil, though there is another chapter of the game based on Silent Hill.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is a free-to-play battle royale game that lets players land in different locations with the purpose of looting weapons and supplies. This multiplayer game pits different teams against each other on the battleground as well, so it’s a survival game in its own way. The game is developed and published by KRAFTON, Inc., and it was released in 2017. It supports cross-platform play between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but you can also find it on Steam for PC.

If you’re going to team up with another game for Halloween, Dead by Daylight is a great choice. It will be exciting to see the new cosmetics, coming soon!

