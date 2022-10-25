A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 3

Amicia and Hugo De Rune’s new home city has a few unfortunate problems, even beyond the plague of rats, as well as the literal plague, that everyone here seems to be politely ignoring. Now it seems like there might be certain issues with the local administration, up to and including semi-regular killing sprees.

While you’re avoiding the triple-classed soldiers/looters/murderers, here’s where to find the hidden collectibles throughout A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s third chapter, “A Burden of Blood.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles Guide – Chapter 3

Chapter 3 introduces Requiem‘s upgrade system. You can collect Tools, which are rare finds in larger chests, and Pieces, which are virtually everywhere, in order to improve Amicia’s equipment at a workbench.

The various random storage chests that show up everywhere in Chapter 2 weren’t incredibly useful then, since they were primarily there to drip-feed Ignifer supplies to you.

Starting in Chapter 3, however, most if not all chests contain a small amount of Pieces in addition to the usual crafting materials, which makes it worth your time to open every chest you come across, even if it means going a little out of your way to do so.

Souvenir #3: A grave

Once you’ve made it out of the city, you’ll hit a dead end with a house on your left, a small conspicuously well-lit enclosed yard on the right, and the first workbench in the game.

If you circle around to the far side of the yard, you can see the chain that’s holding its gate shut (brightened/circled, below) over the top of the fence..

Fire a rock at it with your sling to break the chain and open the gate. Enter and inspect the gravesite to get credit for the souvenir.

Flower #2: Chamomile

When you reach the herbalist’s house, head into the back yard, where you may notice a number of pots hanging off its branches.

Shoot them down with your sling until one turns out to contain a spring of chamomile, which unlocks this collectible. If you’re standing in the herbalist’s garden looking at the tree, the pot with the chamomile is low on the tree’s left side, although I’ve yet to confirm whether or not that’s a fixed location.

Secret Chest #1

The first secret chest in the game is available in the guards’ depot, near the shelf on the first floor where the guards stashed Amicia’s equipment. If you’ve got a Knife at this point, you can use it to force the lock on the nearby cart. Amicia will comment on it if she gets close enough.

This breaks the Knife, but lets you claim a Tool, a bunch of Pieces, and a pot. The chest, once opened, can also be used as a workbench.

Souvenir #4: Our home

Once you’ve regained Amicia’s sling, backtrack to the top floor of the soldiers’ depot. You may have noticed a raised section of the walkway that’s being held up by a hook.

Break that hook with a rock from Amicia’s sling and cross the walkway to the desk on the other side. Interact with the map of Guyenne on the table to receive this souvenir.