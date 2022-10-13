A Plague Tale: Requiem Releases An Official Music Video

A Plague Tale: Requiem is gearing up for its release date on October 18, just five days from the time of writing this article. Yesterday, the team behind the game’s Twitter account shared a message with fans asking them not to post spoilers on social media once the game is out there. It’s nice to know that there will be something worth spoiling in the new game that will run at a tight 15-18 hours filler free. Today, the news is a little more on the nerdy hype side. Xbox released an official A Plague Tale: Requiem music video featuring Lindsey Stirling on their YouTube account!

For readers who are unfamiliar with Lindsey Stirling, she’s an American violinist, songwriter, and dancer who has carved out a spot for herself on YouTube because of her performance style. She combines all three of her roles in many of her videos. Dancing while playing the violin looks really difficult, but over her career, Stirling seems to have found ease in the combination of skills. She created her YouTube channel in 2007, but she didn’t start regularly uploading videos until after she was rejected during America’s Got Talent. After being told that she wasn’t good enough to be dancing and playing music at the same time, she was contacted by a cinematographer named Devin Graham. The two made a music video together on YouTube, and the rest is history for Stirling.

It turns out, the addition of dance adds expression to both covers of hip-hop, classical, and dance music as well as to her original pieces. She also tends to make music videos for games and movies, often dressing in themed costumes. That’s exactly what she’s done here as well! Standing in dark woods, Stirling is dressed in a costume reminiscent of Amicia’s style in the game, with a flowing shirt and tunic synched with a belt as well. She plays A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s main theme on the violin while moving in a way that invokes the somber intensity of the game. You can watch the music video for yourself below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem continues where A Plague Tale: Innocence left off. Amicia and Hugo have fled to Southern France, where they try to recover from the events of the first game. However, it doesn’t take long for the battle to begin again. Hugo’s curse is not cured, and swarms of rats carrying the Plague continue to be unleashed against his will. The gruesome but heartfelt tale of a big sister doing whatever it takes to protect her little brother will be available to play on October 18 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox players will be able to play the game on day one using Game Pass.

