A Plague Tale: Requiem Team Asks Players to Avoid Spoilers

The release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem is almost here! On October 18, fans around the world will be able to play the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. The action-adventure game from Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment will be available in five languages and there will also be thirteen subtitle language options available, which would suggest that the creators know their audience is global. That being said, today the team behind the game’s Twitter account sent out a general message to fans. The gist: please don’t post spoilers.

The message conveyed the team’s excitement for the release as well as their hope that fans are excited too. While they love reading fan comments, they want to be careful. “We kindly ask you to not spoil the game for everyone to be able to enjoy the full story of Requiem.” If you’re having flashbacks to any other major movie or TV premiere, you’re not alone. Twitter especially can be a hotbed of spoilers because it is a platform built for reactions. The team only asks that you try to be respectful of other players, especially early in the launch period, so that everyone has a chance to enjoy the story-rich game.

What makes this request all the more sweet though is the fact that they offer a logical solution for players to protect themselves as well. “We advise anyone who doesn’t want to be spoiled to mute some words such as ‘A Plague Tale,’ ‘Amicia,’ ‘Hugo,’ and so on.” No spoilers there at least! As diplomatic as usual, this message is looking out for everyone. You can see the full message in the Tweet below.

A message from the #APlagueTaleRequiem team pic.twitter.com/6jjhZP1p3z — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) October 12, 2022

For fans who are already bursting at the seams at the mere thought of holding in spoilers, it’s going to be okay. A Plague Tale: Requiem is estimated to only take 15-18 hours to play through. That isn’t an unreasonable amount of time, especially compared to God of War Ragnarok‘s estimated 40 hours. Kevin Pinson, the Lead Level Designer at Asobo Studio, described the upcoming as having no fillers. It will be a lean, action-packed story with strong pacing, so it’s no wonder the team is worried about spoilers.

A Plague Tale: Requiem picks up where the first game left off, with Amicia and her little brother Hugo fleeing south in order to find a cure to Hugo’s curse. He has a tendency to black out and summon a destructive swarm of rats, so the two are trying to get a handle on that situation. In beautiful Southern France, the siblings must recover from illness and regret, but they won’t have long. Hugo’s curse is still a part of him, and the two are still being hunted. In this action-adventure stealth game, you’ll be swept away on a gruesome but heartfelt story about what one young woman will do to protect her little brother. It will be available to play on October 18 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source