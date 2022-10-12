Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Find All Berries, Crops & Fruit Types | Ingredients Guide

Digging deep into Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to learn as many cooking recipes as possible to keep your friends happy — daily classic characters like Goofy, Wall-E, Buzz Lightyear and more will request a specific food item. If you want to provide them with their favorite meals, you’ll need access to a wide variety of ingredients. And it can be tricky to remember exactly where each ingredient type spawns. To help, we’re going to list every crop, berry, and fruit locations available in Dreamlight Valley.

Each region spawns different ingredients for you to find (and purchase from Goofy’s Stall) but the exact locations within the biome will be randomized. You’ll just have to go searching yourself. To make collection easier, don’t forget that you can move everything in the customization menu. Open the menu and select [Furniture] in the overworld map (not indoors) — from here, you can move literally any object that’s outside. You can move Fruit Trees close together and create a small plantation right outside your Wishing Well. That’ll make collection so much easier.

Where To Find All Berries, Crops & Fruits | Biome Guide

Berries, Fruits and other ingredients will naturally spawn in specific biomes. Crops will also spawn — seeds can be found by clearing night vines or can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the matching biome. All locations are random, so check back often and try to remember the layout of your specific biome!

Main Plaza Apple Trees Oregano Raspberry Bushes



Peaceful Meadow Basil Banana Trees Carrot Lettuce Raspberry Bushes Wheat



Dazzle Beach Banana Trees Blueberry Bushes Coconut — Only available after completing Maui’s Quest. Corn Sugarcane Tomato



Forest of Valor Bell Pepper Blueberry Bushes Canola Garlic Lemon Trees Onion



Glade of Trust Cocoa Trees Lemon Trees Mushroom Okra Rice Spinach



Sunlit Plateau Cherry Trees Chili Pepper Cocoa Trees Cotton Soya Vanilla Zucchini



Frozen Heights Asparagus Cherry Trees Cucumber Eggplant Gooseberry Mint



Forgotten Lands Apple Trees Ginger Gooseberry Bushes Leek Potato Pumpkin



And that’s all the ingredients, crops, berries and fruit you can find in-game. If there’s anything else you need to collect, you’ll have to buy it from Remy’s shop.