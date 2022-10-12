Disney Dreamlight Valley: These Are The Most Valuable Crops You Should Grow | Farming Guide

Not all crops are equal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are a handful of different crops you can grow — all of them contribute to a variety of recipes, but not all of them are strictly valuable when it comes to coins. If you’re planning on selling crops to make quick cash in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are crops you’ll want to avoid and crops you’ll want to grow like a farming crazy person.

Here we’ll break down the most valuable crops, and there are plenty of factors that go into selecting a valuable crop. Some crops have high value but slow growth rate. Others can be farmed endlessly. No waiting required. It’s all up to you which style you prefer when it comes to selling crops for the big, big bucks. Grow these crops and you’ll be buying out Scrooge’s Store in no time.

Most Valuable Crops | Best Sell Price Guide

If you’re planning on getting rich, these are the crops you should focus on. The following crops have the highest profit for a variety of reasons. Here’s the rundown.

NOTE: Before harvesting crops, you’ll want a Level 10 Farmer companion to join you. To rapidly level up friends in Farming, try growing Wheat. The extremely fast growth time will boost your companion to max level very quickly.

To calculate profit — we took the price that crops sell for and subtracted the cost of purchasing. You may find some crops on your own and won’t need to purchase the seeds, but if you plan on creating a large farm, you will need to purchase some seeds.

Type of Crop Where To Find / Purchase Time To Grow (Minutes) Profit (After Purchasing Seeds) Wheat Peaceful Meadow 1 $3* Carrot Peaceful Meadow 15 $34 Tomato Dazzle Beach 25 $54 Potato Forgotten Lands 35 $71 Soya Sunlit Plateau 90 $147 Leek Forgotten Lands 120 $189 Pumpkin Forgotten Lands 240 $389

The heavy hitters are Pumpkins and Leeks. Pumpkins are one of the most popular crops for farming coins — they take a full two hours to grow but are extremely valuable. You can even cook pumpkins into recipes to earn even more coins. Pumpkins require the most waiting, so if you want to earn coins without babysitting your crops, Pumpkins are one of the best choices. Leeks are also extremely valuable — you don’t need seeds to grow leeks, making them more profitable.

Carrots and Tomatoes are very popular early-game farming crops. They’re valuable, grow relatively quickly, and they’re easy to obtain. Carrots are available in the first area — Peaceful Meadow — while Tomatoes can be acquired once you reach the second area, Dazzle Beach.

The most valuable crop might surprise you. Simple Wheat is worth even more than Pumpkins — but only if you’re willing to harvest it every minute. Wheat only takes a minute to grow and produces x3 per harvest. If you harvest it every minute for the full two hours, Wheat handily beats Pumpkins. But most of us aren’t that hardcore. Pumpkins can be left to grow on their own, just remember to water them after planting! The need to be watered about an hour after planting.