A Plague Tale: Requiem Length Revealed by Lead Dev

Not too long, not too short. Most players will be happy with this news.

Team Asobo’s upcoming action-adventure stealth title A Plague Tale: Requiem is scheduled for release next month. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, the game won’t take dozens of hours to complete. In fact, according to a new PLAY Magazine interview, this will be a great title to beat in a single weekend.

Kevin Pinson, the Lead Level Designer at Asobo Studio, says that Requiem will take most players between 15-18 hours to complete. That’s certainly not as long as many big-name titles on the market today, though it is a tad bit longer than Innocence, which took most gamers between 10-12 hours to finish.

“It’s about pacing,” Pinson said. “There’s no filler, there’s no trying to make it longer because we needed to. Our publisher Focus Interactive encourages us to do the length that we want to do for the game for the story we want to tell. So we’re not aiming for a specific amount of hours. This is not something that we take into account when we first design the game. We are a small team of 70 people so we have to be really drastic about our choices.”

Recently, Asobo revealed that a sequel wasn’t initially in the works. In an interview with PCGamesN, Pinson noted that the small dev team was shocked by the positive response to Innocence, thanking fans for inspiring them to flesh out the story in the upcoming title.

A lengthy gameplay trailer was shown during Gamescom last month. Check it out below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will continue to follow Amicia and Hugo as they navigate a world torn apart by plague. The siblings must evade the many soldiers tasked with hunting them down, and having learned plenty from the events of the first title, players can expect both characters to have new skills. While much of the stealth gameplay from the first game remains, the combat system has been expanded, with Amicia able to equip weapons such as crossbows or knives, and Hugo able to use his Echo ability to reveal the locations of enemies through solid walls. As many will recall, he can also control hordes of rats to bring enemy forces down with ease.

In a July interview, the game’s director Kevin Choteau discussed how the rats have evolved in the new entry to the series. “The rats evolve following Hugo’s illness,” Choteau said. “They are now able to climb and are much more efficient in catching their prey by taking advantage of the environment.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem is scheduled to release on October 18, 2022 on PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. The previous title, A Plague Tale: Innocence, is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source