Humankind Console Release Delayed Until Further Notice

The 4X strategy game will only be available on PC for now.

Developers Amplitude Studios and Aspyr announced delaying the release of Humankind on Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice. Humankind will only be available on PC for now, with its expansion Together We Rule set to release on November 9, 2022.

The console version of Humankind was supposed to come out this November. However, Amplitude Studios and Aspyr ran into “unexpected challenges” in porting Humankind to consoles, leading to this decision to push back the release until further notice. Players who already pre-ordered Humankind on PlayStation or Xbox consoles will receive a refund, according to the platform policy.

“We know this will be frustrating for many of you, but we believe this delay is for the best, as we want to make sure to provide the best possible experience to console players,” said an Amplitude Studios representative. “Unfortunately, we’re not in a position to give a timeframe on a new release date right now, but we will update you all as soon as we can.”

Humankind is a turn-based strategy game where players have to build their own civilization to conquer the world. Unlike other popular 4X games like Civilization, players don’t pick one tribe to lead throughout the game. Instead, players can pick several civilizations in Humankind. With each new era in the game, players can select a new civilization template to build upon their existing empire. This leads to a potential of one million different civilization patterns, causing each game of Humankind to be different from the last.

The goal of Humankind is to lead an empire across six major eras of human civilization. Other players or AI opponents will have the same goal, trying to crush their opponents, gain new territory, or discover new technologies before their enemies.

Earlier this month, Humankind announced its first expansion, Together We Rule. This expansion brings a new diplomatic side to the game, with an inter-empire forum to vote on global doctrines, Embassies to team up with other empires, and Agents to spy on each other.

As cultures and civilizations play a large role in Humankind, the Together We Rule expansion introduces new cultures to customize one’s empire. It also brings six new wonders to build, as well as new music and narrative events.

On November 9, 2022, the same date as Together We Rule’s official release, all players will receive a free update in Humankind. The Metternich update revamps independent people, improves the game’s interface, allows for third-party battle reinforcements, and adds new Stealth mechanics.

Humankind is available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. The Together We Rule expansion will release on November 9, 2022. The console version of Humankind, supposed to release in November 2022, is now delayed until further notice.

