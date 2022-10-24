A Plague Tale: Requiem – Where to Find All the Collectibles in Chapter 1 & 2

The Black Death is back and so are the de Runes. Hugo’s not as over his bad case of murder rats as he thought and Amicia’s really disturbed by her personal body count, but surely moving to a new city will help them both, right?

No. Not so much, actually.

A Plague Tale: Requiem throws Amicia and Hugo right back into the thick of things. Here’s how to find all the collectibles, secrets, and hidden achievements throughout their newest adventure, starting with the first two chapters of the game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Collectibles Guide: Chapters 1 & 2

While it isn’t initially available in the UI, your various collectibles are tracked in your in-game Codex. This includes souvenirs, flowers, and feathers.

Despite the name, souvenirs in Requiem aren’t always physical objects. They’re frequently interactions, conversations, or activities. There are 21 of them in total, starting with Chapter 2, and finding them all unlocks the Immortal memories trophy/achievement.

Flowers and feathers are both stored in the Hugo’s Herbarium menu of your Codex. There are a total of 5 flowers and 7 feathers that you can collect, again beginning in Chapter 2, which unlocks, respectively, the Herbalist and Ornithologist trophies/achievements.

Finally, there are a total of 10 secret chests found throughout the game, starting in Chapter 3. These will reward you with useful caches of crafting materials, but also require a Knife to open. The trick here is that you find a lot fewer Knives on difficulties above Narrative, where it’s a lot easier to get into a situation where you have to use those Knives up on guards and soldiers. If you can find and open all 10 secret chests, it unlocks the Explorer trophy/achievement.

These guides will track souvenirs, flowers, feathers, and secret chests, with an occasional note for hard-to-find trophies/achievements and other hidden facets of the game.

Naturally, discussing where to find these things will require a few mild spoilers, so it’s best if you wait to read these articles until you’ve already cleared the game at least once.

Chapter 1: Under a New Sun

There aren’t any collectibles in Chapter 1, which is useful, since so much of it is devoted to panicked fleeing from murder farmers. You can just focus on not getting your face caved in.

There is an achievement you can pick up while you’re here, however. While you’re playing with Hugo, if you can destroy all the pine cones Hugo throws into the river before the end of the scene, you’ll receive the Perfect shot trophy/achievement.

The trick is that the scene is effectively timed by your conversation with Hugo. Reportedly, that can make the trophy/achievement impossible to get if you’ve set Requiem‘s spoken dialogue to certain languages, such as French (which is hilarious) or simplified Chinese. The conversation will simply move too quickly to let you shoot all the pine cones before it ends. English works fine, however.

Chapter 2: Newcomers

There are 2 souvenirs and 1 flower in Chapter 2, found a fair distance apart from each other.

Souvenir #1: Best player

At the start of the chapter, Amicia will set out to explore the fairgrounds with Hugo. When you reach the central marketplace, cut through the tent to the florist, then turn right and go all the way to the end of the path.

There’s a guy here running a booth that challenges you to throw pots at stacks of blocks. If you can knock over all 4 stacks in 4 throws, you’ll receive the souvenir.

Souvenir #2: Be at peace

Later in the level, after you’ve snuck across the courtyard in the arena, Amicia and Lucas end up in a small room that’s strewn with corpses. You’ll also receive your first tutorial on the Skills system here.

From the entrance, climb the short staircase towards the exit, but turn right instead of left. Towards the back of the top floor, you’ll find a woman who’s still alive. Interact with her to unlock the souvenir.

Flower #1: Arrowhead

Technically, you can miss this, but you’d have to deliberately ignore an obvious opportunity.

After you escape the catacombs with Lucas via the elevator, you’ll be back outside in an abandoned part of the city. As you run through it, Lucas will automatically run over to a plant in a garden and start to examine it.

Walk up to that plant and interact with it to harvest a sprig of Arrowhead, the first flower in Hugo’s Herbarium.