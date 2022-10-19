A Plague Tale: Requiem – How To Unlock Secret Armor In Act 9 | Windmill Puzzle Guide

Upgrade Amicia and survive the horrors of A Plague Tale: Requiem with this secret armor location. For the most part, there’s only one way to permanently upgrade your playable character — by changing your gameplay style, you’ll slowly build up points. There are three gameplay styles; you can play aggressively, with stealth, or by using gadgets and other crafting tools to outwit your enemies. Unlike the first game, Requiem gives you way more options for how you deal with each enemy situation. Stealth isn’t the only solution this time. You can fight almost anyone, and you’ll eventually earn larger tools that can defeat armored thugs easier.

Plague Tale: Requiem gives you more options for dealing with enemies, and that actually makes the game much more difficult. You’ll want every upgrade you can get, and there’s a hidden armor enhancement in Act 9 that helps Amicia recover from damage faster. Absolutely required for higher difficulty levels. Here’s how to solve the optional windmill puzzle and where to find the extra armor.

How To Unlock A Secret Armor Upgrade | Act 9 Windmill Puzzle

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for new updates and screenshots!]

In Act 9 you’ll reach an open field with four large windmill — by solving an optional puzzle, you can access a hideout and unlock a secret set of armor. By solving the puzzle with the windmills, you’ll unlock the path and gain bonus armor that actually improves your character.

The windmills are located early in Act 9. While exploring, you’ll see the windmills in the distance — there are four of them that you can view from the road. There’s a stone path leading to the windmills, and you’ll notice an image scratched into the wall above the door to the first windmill. That’s your first clue that this is all one giant puzzle.

There’s a clue on each windmill, but here we’ll explain exactly how to solve the puzzle.

Windmills Puzzle Solution | Act 9 Enter Windmill 1 through the door and use the break lever to stop the windmill. Next, travel to Windmill 2 . You’ll need to pull the rope to clear the debris before you can enter by climbing on the crate. Enter Windmill 2 and activate the brake. Travel to Windmill 3 — for this puzzle, the windmill needs to be activated. Leave it alone. This one is already set correctly. Finally, go to Windmill 4 . Crawl under the cart and climb up to find an open window. Use the window opening to shoot the visible door lock. Now we can enter Windmill 4 through the door. This windmill is already stopped — pull the brake to reactivate it.



The quick solution is; to solve the windmill puzzle, you need some windmills to be off and on.

Windmills That Must Be On : 3, 4

: 3, 4 Windmills That Must Be Off: 1, 2

Once you’ve set the windmills correctly, go between Windmill 2 and Windmill 3 and look in the opposite direction. There are arches you can explore — go under the stone arches and check to the right. There’s a hole here you can climb down. That’s the secret lair. Drop down and explore to claim your rewards. The lair is packed with materials for crafting, so you’ll want to fully explore.

Armor Upgrade: At the end of the lair you’ll find an armor piece. This is an enhanced bracer that increases your recovery speed after being attacked by enemies. Very useful!

You don’t find permanent upgrades often in Plague Tale: Requiem, and this one is especially easy to miss. Goodluck surviving the plague — and the absolute wave of rats.