A Plague Tale: Requiem Launches Today With New Trailer

After what feels like an eternity, it’s finally the release day for the long-awaited A Plague Tale: Requiem. The sequel to 2018’s critically-acclaimed A Plague Tale: Innocence launches today on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5 and PC. In addition, the game will be playable in cloud version on the Nintendo Switch as well as on Xbox Game Pass for PC and console.

To celebrate the game’s release, Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment have shared a new launch trailer, which shows off some of the stunning scenery and action players can dive into as of today. A Plague Tale: Requiem will pick up the story of Amicia and Hugo De Rune after the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence. As the siblings get started on the next chapter of their journey, players will have the opportunity to explore the gorgeous historical world of southern France in the 14th century.

The beauty of the southern French summertime looks set to provide a stark contrast to the darker undertones of the game’s narrative and action sequences, however. This is pretty evident in the new launch trailer, which you can check out for yourself if you’re still undecided as to whether or not A Plague Tale: Requiem is your kind of game.

Early reviews from around the world of games media would suggest that it should be. A Plague Tale: Requiem has had some really positive critical feedback so far, with the action and storytelling being widely described as exciting and impactful. As can be seen in the trailer, the siblings are about to undertake another emotionally challenging adventure, although this time it’s clear that older sister Amicia has hardened and honed her fighting skillsets considerably. The siblings are seeking a cure for Hugo’s mysterious illness, but it’s clear that it’ll be far from plain sailing for either of them.

In addition, the new story of A Plague Tale: Requiem looks set to hold fast to the previous game’s strong narrative direction, as well as maintaining a solid historical context throughout. As is further evident in the trailer, players will also be able to experience a greater sense of open-world gameplay in the sequel, as opposed to the somewhat more linear mechanics of A Plague Tale: Innocence.

With some fairly intense requirements for PC players, it’s clear that A Plague Tale: Requiem‘s stunning visuals are set to be a great example of the power and performance of current-generation technology. With the brightness of the Mediterranean on one hand, and the bleak darkness of plague-ridden rats on the other, A Plague Tale: Requiem is a game all about light and shade. As it’s available right now, you can jump in and see for yourself. Just be sure to have played A Plague Tale: Innocence first, for the full narrative experience.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s also available to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass on console and PC. A Plague Tale: Innocence is also available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source