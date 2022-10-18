DayZ Update 1.19 Reworks Livonia, Adds New Vehicle

Originally started as a mod for Arma 2, DayZ became so incredibly successful that the game was eventually released on its own. Starting development in 2012, the game was in its early access period for five long years and was formally released in 2018. Players have been surviving in the post-soviet republic of Chernarus for years now, scavenging for food, water, and weapons while either helping other players survive or killing them for supplies or sport. The game’s newest update, version 1.19, is being called the “biggest update of the year,” and is completely filled to the brim with new and enhanced features, reworked locations, a new vehicle, and an underground complex on the Livonia map.

In an official post on the DayZ website, the dev team notes that one of the biggest fixes in the new patch has to do with vehicle stability. The driving experience has been much improved, and a new vehicle, the M1025, has been added. This is the first drivable military vehicle in DayZ, and with its light armor, it might prove useful in a pinch.

The team expressed concerns that the Livonia area was lagging behind Chernarus, the terrain found in the base game. The area has now been improved with major and minor tweaks, including the addition of sawmills, villages, quarries, hunting cabins, amusement parks, and more. Players will now be able to discover an underground military bunker, which will require a few items to be able to enter.

Plenty of bugs and glitches have been corrected and fixed with this update, and player character inertia has been increased. This will be very noticeable as players sprint across the game’s huge maps. Two new civilian firearms and new clothing have been added, and modders will find lots of new tools to make things even more fun.

The message concludes with a promise that the official servers will be added plenty of “spooky additions to the landscape.”

Read the lengthy full patch notes, including modding notes, below.

ADDED

M1025 multipurpose vehicle

SSG 82 rifle

BK-12 shotgun and sawed-off variant

GPS Receiver

Water reflections (can be configured in the graphics settings)

Thrown items now have impact sounds

The portable map now provides more details depending on the navigation gear you are carrying (GPS, compass)

Military convoys

Replaced abandoned police cars with police events

Blowtorch

Punched card

Glow plug

Improvised eye patch

Color variants of the plate carrier vest

New stealth kill variant

Hand-brake for vehicles

Brake strength can be adjusted by combining it with Ctrl (light) and Shift (strong)

Car horn for vehicles

The player can now drown when submerged for too long

Bleeding indicator in the HUD

Favorites tab to the in-game server browser, displaying cached offline favorite servers

Added a spare wheel slot for the Olga 24, Sarka 120 and Gunter 2

FIXED

Wolves and bears were able to hit players in vehicles (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T163439)

The improvised suppressor would not display the correct model when ruined and detached from the weapon

Public address system panels sometimes could not be started even when they had a battery in them

Display of other characters in prone did not include inclination and rolling

Attempting to roll while lying on your back would consume stamina

It was possible to cancel the rolling animation by entering iron sights

Fixed several bugs that would clip the player through the terrain (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T150596 – private)

Reduced clipping of 40mm smoke grenades through geometry

Dead bodies on top of a bear trap would reduce its damage significantly

Torches and brooms could not be ignited indoors

Grenades attached to vests would not explode when the vest was destroyed in a fireplace

Switching tabs in the server browser too fast could prevent servers from loading

The kitchen timer was not always rendered inside the improvised explosive

It was possible to cover an improvised explosive with a garden plot

The claymore mine could not be disarmed in some cases (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T166006)

A ruined remote trigger attached to a tripwire would still trigger

When approaching an explosive charge with a remote detonator, the UI would pretend that multiple options are available

An ignited torch in hands would not extinguish while swimming with it

Dead characters would still display a “strong pulse”

The characters arm would clip into the body when running with the fireworks launcher

Cooking sounds would persist on the spot even after the cooking ware was removed (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T165110)

The AUR A1 with magazine was slightly cropped when displayed in hands in the inventory

Vehicles would give off exhaust smoke only when started for the first time

The cargo of the Assault Vest and -Pack were not displayed separately

Plastic explosives close to an explosion did not take damage

Jumping into a steep hill caused the character to “float” to the top

Fixed a game crash related to loading and saving of characters (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T166829)

Items with attachments without cargo were closed by default in vicinity and equipment (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T163406, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T163364)

It was not possible to target a vehicle engine with melee attacks (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T165925)

It was possible to refuel cars vehicles even when the tank was ruined

The radiator of the Sarka 120 was accessible even when the hood was closed

The player camera would fall faster than their character from huge heights

It was not possible to scroll between several attached items to remove from the M3S (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T164587, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T166668)

Characters were getting wet from rain while sitting in vehicles (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T164711)

Changed materials of several objects for more accurate sounds and bullet penetration

It was not possible to put the KA and M4-A1 Bayonets into the knife slot

It was possible to cook using ruined cookware (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T165523)

Inventory descriptions were not showing properly in 21:9 aspect ratio (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T155551)

The character could get stuck behind opened doors

A sound effect was missing for gas masks running out of filter capacity (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T166045, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T166195)

It was possible to bury stashes in several places where it shouldn’t have been possible

Vehicles did not produce smoke consistently when driving with a radiator with insufficient water (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T161793)

The vicinity tab of the inventory could disappear in certain cases

Launching the game with 6 monitors would result in a game crash (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T167813)

Fixed various object placement fixes for the Chernarus map

Fixed several building issues

CHANGED

Reworked the simulation of vehicles, greatly impacting their general behavior

Tweaked vehicle simulation parameters on surfaces for vehicles

Reduced the speed of the player when running up/down steep terrain

Increased the inertia of the character when accelerating

Character slows down more when running turns

Character running speed is slowed down in medium water levels

40mm smoke grenades now bounce off of wooden and metal surfaces and deal damage on impact

It is no longer required to aim to the ground to empty a liquid container

Fish, hares and chicken can no longer be skinned using the mosin bayonet

Reduced the amount of explosives needed to break open a locked door

Improved the holding of the remote detonator receiver in players’ hands

Improved synchronization of the stealth kill

Improved sounds of the gas station explosion

Damaged fuel tanks can now be repaired using duct tape or epoxy putty

Vehicles are now ruined when their fuel tank is ruined

All optics can now be repaired using the electronics repair kit

Decreased the improvement of the immune system by high energy/hydration levels on average

Most of the items in the world now have their damage state randomized

Reduced the chance of weapons jamming by about 50% to account for damaged magazines now appearing more often

Slightly increased brightness of the scene during daylight and reduced the difference between overcast and clear days

It is now possible to untie another player with bare hands

Updated the in-game credits

Tweaked the lights distance and brightness for the headtorch and flashlight types

The character now turns their head when looking around on ladders

Tweaked the font settings on the in-game 2D map

Sea chests and wooden crates can be repaired using wooden planks

The pipe wrench can no longer be used to repair vehicle engines

The common cold should appear less frequently when the character is cold

All optics apart from night-vision scopes can be repaired using the electronics repair kit

Reduced water required to extinguish a fire when using the canister

Added a warning red line to the cooling water temperature in the vehicle HUD

Moved various hunting rifles into higher tiers and re-balanced their numbers

Re-balanced number of ammunition available within the world (increased number of piles, decreased the count in each)

Reduced number of firearms available in the world (CE adjustment)

LIVONIA DLC

Added sawmills

Added two new villages

Added Brena health care center

Added quarries

Added deforested areas

Added hunting cabins

Added forest camps

Added summer camps

Added tenement blocks to selected cities

Added amusement parks

Added Dambog ammunition storage

Added M1025 wrecks that can spawn its parts

Fixed: Various issues with object placement

Changed: Respawn locations upon server-switch

Changed: Reduced the military spawns within central (overgrown) part of Livonia to be contained to the military bases there

Changed: Military and hunting spawn areas on Livonia (areaflags.map)

Changed: Moved various hunting rifles into higher tiers and re-balanced their numbers

Changed: Re-balanced number of ammunition available within the world (increased number of piles, decreased the count in each)

Changed: Updated the in-game Livonia tourist maps (portable and static)

Tweaked: Town of Sitnik is now Tier 1

Removed: Cleanup of mapgroupcluster05.xml as it is currently not used (Livonia contains much less cluster groups than in the last update)

CHERNARUS

Fixed: Various issues with object placement

Fixed: Medvezhi lugi was written in Latin letters on the map

Changed: Replaced old M1025 wrecks with new variants that can spawn its parts

SERVER

Added: Server config bool parameter “forceSamePBOVersion” (default = false) which utilizes the ‘version’ property of a PBO and kicks players that have PBOs that do not match the version of those on the server

Added: LootDamageMin and LootDamageMax globals to control the damage state of any item spawned by CE (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T161647)

Added: Navigation-related settings to the cfgGameplay.json – Documentation

Added: Inertia-related settings to the cfgGameplay.json – Documentation

Added: Warning about duplicate prototype being skipped

Added: DE error messages indicating incorrect Limit setup

Added: Option to set scale of the object in the object spawner json files – Documentation

Added: globals.xml entry “LootSpawnAvoidance” (int in meters) to control how far away a player should be from a loot group for loot to spawn inside of it (used to be hardcoded 50)

Fixed: LoadPrototype warnings were sometimes not displayed

Fixed: LoadPrototype statistics were sometimes incorrect

Fixed: cfgspawnabletypes.xml children (<type>), <damage min=”” max =””> configuration was not working (was almost always using the default global one) (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T161647)

Fixed: Server messages to players did not work (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T150586)

Changed: ErrorModuleHandler will now print to RPT even without -dologs enabled

Changed: “Finish script disconnect” message will now also mention the uid to better identify the player in cases of -1

Changed: Improved warning message about failed cluster adding

LAUNCHER

Added: Launcher can now view cached offline favorited servers

Fixed: Crash data was not properly separated between the Experimental and Stable branches

Fixed: The description of the player count in the launcher was not fully localized (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T150206)

Tweaked: Removed “Unsubscribe all Steam Workshop mods” option from More+ options in the mods tab of the Experimental Launcher due to incompatibility

MODDING

Added: [WIN + ALT] debug menu for the diagnostic executable and various debug options with it – Documentation

Added: Script DbgUI now works on the diagnostic executable

Added: SHumanCommandMoveSettings::m_fDirFilterSprintTimeout for inertia in sprinting

Added: CGame::RegisterNetworkStaticObject for enabling replication on static (map) objects

Added: World::GetGridCoords for translation of world position into grid position

Added: Support for “deflectingMultiplier” parameter to ammoType, and specifically use it in 40mm smoke grenade configs

Added: typename.GetModule

Added: Class.StaticGetType

Added: EnProfiler with API to profile script

Added: Scale is replicated upon object creation

Added: Additional EventTypeTypeIDs

Added: PlayerIdentity.GetPlayer (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T140344)

Added: New function World::SetExplicitVolumeFactor_EnvSounds2D for suppressing 2D environmental ambient sounds

Added: Function Weather::SuppressLightningSimulation

Added: Button on toolbar in Workbench Particle Editor to disable Post Process Effects

Added: New type of script variable synchronization RegisterNetSyncVariableBoolSignal

Added: Ability to adjust light parameters depending on an inventory slot of an item the light is attached to

Added: CentralEconomy.c documentation

Added: Base classes for each vehicle simulation we have in the game

Added: When the old simulation is detected, simulation from cfgDummyCars is loaded instead

Added: Support for “-=” operator for arrays in the config

Fixed: Double clicking on a call stack in Workbench did not always go to the correct file

Fixed: Several crashes and errors surrounding reading in .json with the JsonFileLoader

Fixed: Several Workbench start-up crashes when script can’t compile

Fixed: Several bugs leading to script compile error not displaying any error

Fixed: When any of the first 3 modules fail to compile the game will display a dialog box with the error and then generate a minidump instead of hard crashing

Fixed: Removed auto clearing inventory reservation from c++ -> now it is controlled from script (time out still working)

Fixed: [DayZAnimalCommandScriptClass::Initialize] VME being spammed even when everything is correct (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T166345)

Fixed: Localization of mod info was not updated until the game was restarted

Fixed: MapWidget was not being clipped by parent widget even when clipchildren is enabled

Fixed: An issue with integer comparison (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T167065)

Fixed: Stored PlayerIdentity changing to a different identity or garbage (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T144773)

Fixed: SetMapPos being inaccurate (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T167081)

Fixed: Map markers being offset by +5 on the x axis

Fixed: Workbench crashing when Script Editor is connected to the game and a certain amount of Prints had been sent to the Output

Fixed: Static_ assets loaded from CfgGameplay.json (objectSpawnersArr) were despawning randomly (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T166191)

Fixed: Dispatch Player avoidance

Fixed: Loot spawn player avoidance now takes group radius into account

Changed: Synchronized SetCartridgeAtIndex and SetCartridgeDamageAtIndex

Changed: PlayerIdentity can now be modded (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T140344)

Changed: Introduced alternatives to ‘IsUseButton’ and ‘IsUseButtonDown’ methods, that are reacting to ‘UADefaultAction’ and ‘UAFire’ separately

Changed: Updated CfgConvert in the tools

Tweaked: All projectiles attempt to do some impact damage even if their caliber = 0 (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T165051)

Source