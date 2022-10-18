Potionomics Is Now Available to Play On Steam

Potionomics is a potion simulation management game available on Steam

Aren’t quirky little management games just so therapeutic? Well, we’ve got another one for here in the shape of Potionomics, a lovely potion management simulation game that has arrived on Steam today. We teased the news last month that it would be released sometime in October, and Voracious Game’s latest title kept its word and landed, just as it planned.

Potionomics was first announced back in 2020, with the footage then being shown at various events like the PAX East show. Voracious then started to release even more details about the game, with the developer releasing a game demo for a limited period of time at the most recent edition of the Steam Next Festival. The demo itself looked great, with the vibrant colors and interesting mechanics really standing out from the crowd and letting itself be known to the world.

Check out the trailer for the game below if you want to see just how vibrant it really is.

The launch trailer for the recently released Potionomics

About the game though because it’s a lot more story driven than it might seem at first. After the unfortunately premature death of her uncle, a witch named Sylvia finds herself forced into the role of potion proprietor at her uncle’s shop. Sylvia doesn’t have a cent to her name, and she must take on this burden and attempt to keep her uncle’s legacy as it was, while keeping his potion shop financially afloat.

Sylvia won’t be alone in this gargantuan task though because she will have her friends to call upon if needed, and help will be needed for this amateur. Sylvia will also need to brush up on her negotiation skills as well because outselling her competitors is the key to success – the shop has always been the number potion shop in the area, are you about to let that be a thing of the past?

Some of the key features this game has to offer are:

Wheeling and Dealing: Negotiations are a must because every coin counts. You will need to develop relationships with locals to allow your business to flourish.

Recipe for Success: You must choose the best ingredients to make the greatest potions known to humankind. Perfectly blending taste with aromas to create absolute delights.

This is Your Shop: Customize your shop to make it stand out. Style points go a long way with your customers so decorating the place can improve your chances of a sale and could even improve the potions too.

Potionomics is available on PC via Steam for $24.99. A Deluxe Edition edition includes a digital artbook and a soundtrack for $39.99. Both editions have a discount of 10% and 15% respectively, which ends on October 24, 2022.

