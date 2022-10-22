PUBG Halloween Update Brings Dead By Daylight Mode

PUBG, aka PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was the original battle royale game that everyone knew about. When it came out on Steam Early Access many years ago, it was an instant hit. Word-of-mouth helped spread the game around the community, and people jumped in left and right to try and get in on the action. While battle royale games are everywhere now, it wasn’t the case back then. The ability to get items to customize your character as you played against dozens of other players was fun and innovative, and everyone wanted that chicken dinner. But, over time, games like Fortnite took its crown. How? They were more creative, they never stopped evolving, and they were complete games instead of just Early Access builds.

That being said, PUBG has bounced back a little and is still popular with specific groups of players. Now, its Halloween update has arrived, and it’s taking things to a new level by bringing in a brand-new game mode that other battle royale games can’t say they have. However, the game mode will be familiar to anyone who has played Dead By Daylight.

We mean that literally, as this new mode is the benefit of a collaboration between the two. The battle royale game will now have a mode where a group of players will now be “survivors” and have to escape the map before another player, the “killer,” finds them and dispatches them.

Like in the other game, the battle royale version will feature the survivors having abilities they can use, things they need to repair to escape, and the killer can’t be killed. So it’s basically a one-to-one recreation of Dead By Daylight but in PUBG.

But hey, unlike a certain other game that stole from the OG, this one was given with their blessing. We’re just saying.

We can relieve your fears if you’re wondering how different things will look and feel because it’s in the battle royale game and not the game built for that mode. It’ll still look like PUBG and feature items and other abilities only found in the game. For example, you’ll have smoke bombs and stun grenades that you can use to hinder the killer’s progress. Furthermore, the killer has weapons from within the game to try and get rid of players. Plus, they have to “sacrifice them” via the “Blue Locker Zone” to get them completely off the map.

Oh, and as for how long this mode will be available, you have until November 6th to get your killing spree on. Or to run for your life, either or.

We can’t say whether more collaborations like this will happen for the battle royale title, but if it does, it might bring more gamers back to the fold.

Source: Comicbook.com