Dragon Ball Partnership With PUBG Mobile Coming Next Year

Image is taken from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film

Everyone seems to be jumping on the Dragon Ball bandwagon at the minute, don’t they? It turns out that PUBG Mobile is the latest game to establish a Dragon Ball partnership by including the beloved anime in the game next year. It was only a few weeks ago when battle royale rival Fortnite also announced that some characters from Dragon Ball had arrived in its game – so, if you can’t beat them, join them, isn’t that right PUBG?

The Dragon Ball partnership is to celebrate the global release of the new film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero which came out recently. The film was highly anticipated; months and months (almost years actually) of waiting finally came to an end, although a damp cloth was thrown over the whole thing because it didn’t quite live up to the expectations that were rightly forced upon it.

As it stands, we don’t know what the collaboration will consist of, but if it’s happening because of the release of the film then we would expect it to be themed around said film. That means we could see several of the film’s characters included as playable characters, or possibly even an environment change, whatever the decision will be, it has great potential.

This won’t be the first time that PUBG Mobile has aligned with an anime though, as the press release surrounding this news wanted to make clear. You might be aware that in the past they have had collaborations with Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Arcane, so this conjunction is nothing new, and hopefully, it’s as popular as the previous alliances were.

The decision to announce this news now comes as no surprise though, it actually makes perfect sense. As we all know, the film is out and has been extremely popular (in numbers talk that is) and the release comes months before anything hits the game, which means that the developer of the game, Lightspeed & Quantum, can take its time and decide exactly what they want to do, and how they are going to do it.

We mentioned earlier that this is an idea that seems awfully familiar in recent times. Fortnite and PUGB are two huge rivals in the world of battle royale games, constantly battling one another and trying to claim that top spot, so if one of them does one thing you can expect something similar to happen in the other. The Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover has since turned out to be incredibly popular as well, so you can understand why PUBG would want to follow suit – they can’t be left out now, can they?

The only downside about this whole thing is that we have to wait until 2023 to see what actually happens, and we don’t even know what quarter of next year it will be. Keep your eyes peeled for any further news.

