Inscryption: How to Open the Safe and Cabinet | Cabin Puzzles Guide

Inscryption is a game that's all about figuring out what's going on and what to do next, so let us give you some early tips for the cabin.

Inscryption is the strangely unnerving card strategy game from Daniel Mullins Games. While it might not sound inherently stressful, the deliberately uncomfortable setting of the game and your mysterious opponent turn what seems like a relaxing time into a taut affair. Furthermore, as you explore the sinister cabin you find yourself trapped in, you will find various objects and knick-knacks with which you can interact. Two of these are the cabinet and the safe, and we’ll tell you how to solve them both and reap the rewards of doing so.

How to Open the Safe and Access the Cabinet in Inscryption

To access the cabinet puzzles in Inscryption, you must unlock the safe first. To do so, check the instruction manual on the shelf and flip through it until you see a page with a code written on it. The code will be randomized for every player, so you must find it this way. Now, head over to the safe and input the code as follows: the first number on the top, the second number in the middle, and the third number on the bottom. This will open the safe and give you a key, which you can use to unlock the cabinet.

How to Open the Four Cabinet Drawers

Now that you’ve unlocked the cabinet in Inscryption, you will have access to four more puzzles, each of which will unlock new cards or other valuable items for you. Each one is a different puzzle that involves shifting the tiles around to solve a scenario similar to one you might accompany while playing cards against your strange host. While the goal in all four puzzles is to get the counter to 5, how you’ll do so depends on each puzzle.

Though you can honestly figure them all out through some experimentation and guesswork, we’re going to assume that you came here for answers. So with that in mind, scroll down to see the solutions to all four puzzles and your reward for each.

Top Left

The solution to the first puzzle is as follows: we will give you the Skink Card as a reward.

Top Right

The solution for the second puzzle is a tad harder than the first and will reward you with the Ant and Ant Queen Cards.

Bottom Left

The third solution requires you to understand how the sigils work and use them to find the proper combination. However, if you don’t want to do that, scroll down for the solution. You will gain the seemingly useless Caged Wolf Card for solving this puzzle.

Bottom Right

Finally, for the last puzzle, you will once again be tested on your knowledge of how the sigils work in Inscryption. The solution is as follows and will gain you the Squirrel Head Carving, which can be used when you fun into the wood carver during play.