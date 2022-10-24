Nobody: The Turnaround Release Date Announced

The survival game is arriving very soon

Release date announcements are about as exciting as it gets, apart from actually playing the game of course. But knowing it allows you to get excited before you count down the days until the anticipated game does come out. You might be one of the people that has been looking forward to the release date news for the survival game Nobody: The Turnaround, and if you are, then this is the announcement for you.

It has been revealed by Thermite Games that the release date for Nobody: The Turnaround will be November 17 when it will launch on Steam’s Early Access. Not only that but the game will also be launching with a 10 percent discount as well as including the first “play” of its Story Mode, the Challenge Mode, and the Sandbox Mode.

This isn’t exactly the most well-known title that is being released this year, so you might need to know what it’s about. Nobody: The Turnaround is a hyperrealistic survival simulation game where players will attempt to live in a realistic society. Up to this very point, nothing has gone to plan for you, which is why you will need to manage your time and resources perfectly in order to survive in this concrete jungle, one that has taken many a person as its victim over the years.

A key feature in the game’s system is the level of your health and emotions, as these are very important factors that keep you alive throughout the game. You might be wondering how this works. Well, there will be a time when your character has hit rock bottom and is found sleeping on the streets, or maybe an illness has been contracted, whatever the problem is, you will need to always preserve both meters.

The game will feature three different modes that you can experience. The game’s Story Mode will have you making several choices that could affect you hugely, with the decisions possibly coming back to haunt you at some point. While playing in this mode, players will not have access to a few gameplay features like falling in love, property or car purchases, and the lack of a successful career in investment banking, for instance, you’ll have to make do with what you get.

The Challenge Mode will allow players to use one of several characters who all have their own restrictions, special conditions, and personal needs. You must help them fulfill their objectives so that you can unlock certain traits in the Sandbox Mode which means more customization. And speaking of that Sandbox Mode, it is where the full game is unlocked and you can choose character traits, a more detailed way of living, as well as the job of your dreams – the world is what you make it.

As you can see from the trailer below and everything we have mentioned, this has the potential to be quite the game, one with a whole bunch of dark possibilities as well as eternal happiness if you want it. It should be a cracker.

The reveal trailer for Nobody: The Turnaround

