Gotham Knights: How to Restore Health Packs | Healing Guide

It’s extremely important to manage your health in Gotham Knights or you’ll be at risk of losing mission progress and some valuable crafting resources. One key element of keeping your health up is mastering the game’s combat because, after all, if you don’t get hit, you don’t need more health. That said, even the most devoted Gotham Knights players take a punch or bullet every now and then, so when you do it’s important to know how to heal and how to restore health packs after using them.

While healing seems like it’s one of the game’s simplest mechanics, the health packs needed for healing don’t have a great in-game tutorial devoted to them, leaving some players feeling like they’re out of luck if they’ve taken too many hits. Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about health in Gotham Knights.

How to Heal in Gotham Knights

Healing your wounds in Gotham Knights is simple. When you take enough damage where you feel you’re at risk of being knocked out (your health bar is located in the bottom left corner of the screen) simply tap right on the D-pad and you’ll top your health off. You can increase how much a health kit heals you by crafting different armor and mods, but it will generally do a pretty solid job of putting you back on your feet after taking a few too many blows.

How to Replenish Health Kits

When you start a night of patrol in Gotham Knights, you’ll have seven health kits at your disposal, but if you take too many hits and need a lot of healing, they can go down the hatch pretty fast. If you’re looking to replenish them, there are two things you can do: return to the Belfry or test your luck and hope that enemies will drop them.

Returning to the Belfry is simple, all you need to do is open the map and click in the right stick and you’ll be able to fast travel back to the tower. Take note that when doing this, all current active crimes will disappear as you’ll be ending your night’s patrol. As soon as you leave the base and start the next night, you have all seven health kits back at your disposal.

There is a chance for enemies to drop health kits, but they tend to only come from the bigger minibosses and they aren’t a guaranteed drop. It’s for this reason that it’s not a great idea to rely on minibosses for health pickups, but they’re a nice bonus incentive for defeating them.