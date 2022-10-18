Gotham Knights Get New Video Breaking Down Title

The hype around Gotham Knights is increasing as we approach its October 21st release date on console and PC. The game will feature a Gotham City that has lost both Batman and Commissioner Gordon. Due to this, crime is rising, villains new and old are making their names known in this unstable paradigm, and the Bat-Family will rise to take the city back. A new video has arrived to let players know what to expect from the game to celebrate the upcoming release. That includes detailed breakdowns of the characters you’ll play as and all you can do with them.

For example, they note how Batgirl was Oracle before redonning the cowl, and as a result, she’ll be able to hack into enemy tech and use it to her advantage. That’ll make her invaluable for things like taking down turrets or drones. As for Nightwing, his legendary acrobatics will ensure that he is always on the move and can be flexible with his combat style and strikes. Perfect for those who want to ensure they never take a hit.

As for Robin, Tim Drake is a “prodigy of stealth” and will have his tech to help him overwhelm foes. That includes making digital duplicates of himself to fool enemies or even scaring them with projections so that he can get in close with his Bo Staff and take them out. Finally, Red Hood is a master marksman, and when combined with the magical powers he got from a Lazarus Pit, he’ll be an excellent character for long-range focused players.

The trailer also highlights the skill trees for all four characters. Through these, you’ll unlock new skills, gear, and attacks that can be used in combat. In addition, the Knights level up simultaneously, so you don’t need to worry about one character being “high-leveled” over the others.

Another aspect that they focused on was the detective side of gameplay. You’ll observe evidence boards from your home base at the Belfry and try to solve cases from throughout Gotham’s five boroughs. The more cases you solve, the more you unravel the mystery of what’s going on in Gotham City.

You’ll be able to switch to any character you want from the Belfry, and you can seamlessly drop in and drop out friends with co-op. In addition, bringing the Knights together can unlock new strategies and help you with more challenging fights. That might come in handy when you’re taking on villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and, of course, the Court of Owls. Plus, there might be a few other surprises in the title.

All in all, the game looks like a title perfect for Batman fans. So watch the trailer below, and get Gotham Knights when it releases later this week.

Source: YouTube