Xbox Game Pass to Add Eight Incredible Titles in Late October

Microsoft continues to impress with Xbox Game Pass, offering up plenty of titles for those subscribed to the monthly service. Today, eight more titles were confirmed to be coming to console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming in late October, with four of the more spooky games becoming available this Thursday, October 20.

Here’s a schedule of the games to be added in late October.

Amnesia Collection (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – October 20

Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – October 20

Phantom Abyss (Cloud/PC/Xbox Series X) – October 20

Soma (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – October 20

Persona 5 Royal (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – October 21

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (PC) – October 27

Gunfire Reborn (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – October 27

Signalis (Cloud/Consoles/PC) – October 27

Amnesia Collection and Amnesia Rebirth promise some terrifying thrills for those looking to go into the Halloween season right. The collection includes three titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs, and Justine. Each pulls players into a living nightmare, with the Frictional Games series known for making gamers feel completely helpless. While maintaining their sanity and trying to evade creepy monsters, players must find a way to survive.

Amnesia Rebirth is appearing on Xbox for the first time. Released in 2020, the game serves as a sequel to the 2010 game Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Players take on the role of Tasi Trianon as they wander through dark desert caves and ancient tombs in search of lost companions.

While Phantom Abyss is also being added to the service, it is an early access release exclusively for Xbox Series X. The asynchronous multiplayer title casts players into procedurally generated temples, tasking them with finding a number of sacred relics within.

From the creators of Amnesia, Soma is a sci-fi horror game set deep in the Atlantic Ocean. When players wake up to find their radio dead and their food almost gone, the panic starts to set in. To make things worse, the machines on board your ship have started to develop consciousness. A more subtle horror game, this is a great pick for those looking to concentrate on story and tough decisions.

The beloved JRPG Persona 5 Royal will swing onto Xbox Game Pass on release day, October 21. Called one of the best RPGs of all time, this is one of the first times a Persona game is appearing on an Xbox console after years of being PlayStation exclusive.

As new games are added to the Xbox Game Pass, certain games are removed. Here’s a list of all of the titles leaving the service on October 31, 2022. Play them while you can!

Alan Wake: American Nightmare (Console and PC)

Backbone (Console, Cloud, PC)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Console, Cloud, PC)

Nonguns: Doppelganger Edition (Console, Cloud, PC)

Project Wingman (Console, Cloud, PC)

Second Extinction (Console, Cloud, PC)

Sniper Elite 4 (Console and Cloud)

The Forgotten City (Console, Cloud, PC)

