Heavenly Delusion Anime Announced For 2023, Key Visual Revealed

A key visual was revealed as part of the anime announcement for Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyou) on Tuesday. The upcoming sci-fi series will be animated by studio Production I.G and is set to air sometime in 2023. No other information has been announced regarding the Heavenly Delusion anime series at this time.

Heavenly Delusion Manga

Written and illustrated by Masakazu Ishiguro, the manga first began serialization in Monthly Afternoon magazine back in 2018. Heavenly Delusion currently has over 4400,000 copies in circulation as of October 2022. While the manga doesn’t have an award history like many other manga series that recently received anime announcements, the sci-fi series also compared to the iconic story of Akira still has some impressive feats under its belt.

Heavenly Delusion came in at #1 on Kono Manga ga Sugoi!‘s “Top 20 manga series for male readers” list back in 2018, beating out other widely popular series such as Astra: Lost in Space, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, Record of Ragnarok, The Way of the Househusband, and Blue Period. Not only did Heavenly Delusion beat out very well-known manga series, but it also joins the list of other phenomenal manga that have also taken home the top spot including Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, The Promised Neverland, A Silent Voice, Bakuman, and Attack on Titan.

That same year (2019), Heavenly Delusion joined Spy x Family on the “Most Dangerous Manga” list in Brutus magazine. But don’t let the name fool you, the list sheds light on manga with thought-provoking themes and all-around stimulating entertainment. Heavenly Delusion went on to be placed on the Jury Recommended Works list at the 2021 and 2022 Japan Media Arts Festival. The series placed among other popular manga such as Blue Period in 2021 and then Crazy Food Truck in 2022.

Heavenly Delusion currently has seven volumes out as of October 2022 with a new chapter set to release every month. No release date has been set for the release of Volume 8. US-based publisher Denpa began publishing the series in English starting in 2019 and has since released the first four volumes with Volume 5 set to release on January 31, 2023.

Heavenly Delusion Synopsis