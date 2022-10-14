Gotham Knights Clip Shows Robin Versus Talon

There are many elements to the upcoming Gotham Knights game that people are looking forward to, and one of the biggest ones is how the four playable characters will feel in combat. Don’t forget that the Batman Arkham trilogy was revered for its free-flow combat that allowed Batman to attack, defend, and parry depending on what button a player pushed. It inspired many games going forward, including certain superhero titles from the other side. But for this upcoming title, gamers want to know what it’ll be like to play as the four Knights with their unique abilities. A new gameplay clip has arrived to show that for Robin, with him facing a deadly foe.

Specifically, we see Robin facing off against one of the Talons. The Talons are the assassins of the Court of Owls and are beings that are cryogenically frozen so that they can be summoned at a moment’s notice to do the Court of Owls’ bidding. In the story, Batman’s death is their rallying cry to emerge from Gotham’s underground, which means players will see plenty of Talons in the game.

Getting to the gameplay clip below, you’ll notice Robin using a mix of his Bo Staff and gadgets to get the edge over the Talon. In a few instances, he even creates a false projection of himself so that he can trick the Talon into attacking it. A bad idea as it explodes upon contact! Clearly, the Boy Wonder has some fun tricks up his sleeve.

Another key element is that players can see what part of the Talon is attacking during the fight. Red reticles will highlight parts like the spiked club or the shield to alert players as to what is coming next. That’ll give them a few moments to dodge or block the attack. The clip ends with a Robin victory, and we get a glimpse of the surrounding area that appears to be a Court of Owls base. However, we can’t say from which part of the game this will be.

Nothing like a classic @JimLee suit to beatdown some Talons with. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/AD8MUwWvEF — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 13, 2022

Based solely on that clip, Gotham Knights will have an intense battle system that might take some getting used to. That goes double when you consider that you’ll have to learn the moves of four different characters if you bounce between the Knights throughout the game. Not to mention, all the characters have skill trees that you’ll upgrade through to further create the Knight you want to be. Each Knight has two different paths they can take, so observe both before picking an upgrade.

There will be many options for the game when it arrives on October 21 for console and PC.

Stay tuned for more clips like this, as the WB Montreal team will likely drop them all the way to launch.

Source: Twitter