Cyberpunk 2077 Hosts A Special RTX 4090 giveaway

There’s a new giveaway going around thanks to Nvidia, that’s infected the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Before anything, we need to talk about the prize in question. The RTX 4090 is not only their most powerful GPU to date, boasting two to four times the speed of the highest tier 3090 card. It is also a behemoth of a GPU, that might require you to get a new case for your graphics card, or maybe get out a new lease on a sublet.

In all seriousness, the size reflects the incredible jump in performance for consumer market cards. GPUs at these scale would have originally been sold to non gaming markets, for example to litter giant server farms, or perhaps for large scale graphics processing projects like 3D animation.

Nvidia has seen it fit to bring this scale to video game GPUs, which means you will get performance levels that aren’t really necessary for even the most high end games available today. Of course, that’s what makes this Lovelace architecture, DLSS3 enabled GPU so great.

Nvidia is running a huge promotion for their hugest graphics card, using the social media tagline #BeyondFast, and beyond fast is what you would describe their decision to partner with Cyberpunk 2077, a game that had to deal with a poor reputation for years, but has rapidly gotten that reputation back thanks to the hard work of developers that never gave up, and perhaps a little bit of cross media promotion.

CD Projekt RED cites that the RTX 4090 will enable a new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode on their futuristic open world game, and DLSS 3 will increase performance by up to four times as much.

Now for the promotional part. Nvidia has built a special edition of their RTX 4090, with custom Cyberpunk2077 backplates, and support brackets from V1Tech. Incredibly, they only made three of these cards for the promotion, making them one of a kind keepsakes if you manage to score one of them. I would say they were priceless, but Nvidia says they’re valued at $ 1,809, which is still a lot.

Interested? They want you to do some sleuthing to earn your opportunity to get one. Funnily enough, Nvidia and CD Projekt RED slipped in a clue on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter page. If you can figure it out and complete the task, you get your chance to be part of the raffle for it.

They will be dropping even more clues to other tasks on Twitter, so if you really want it, you’ll want to be diligent in following the clues for it. This promotion is worldwide, but they had to add in a provision about difficulty awarding the prizes for certain countries, including Russia, Belarus, Brazil, etc. Make sure to read the rules and regulations here.

Source: Cyberpunk News