Resident Evil Village: Winters Expansion Size On PS5 Revealed

We now know how big Resident Evil: Village‘s DLC Winters Expansion will be for the PlayStation 5.

As some fans have seen on the console preview, the DLC will be a massive 63997 GB. That adds to the 28 GB that the base game already has, and it’s the kind of DLC that you have to decide you really want to play

Resident Evil Village was very popular when it came out, and this DLC brings in a lot of great new features and scenarios in it, so most players will probably decide they do want it.

For starters, the DLC will add a third person mode. Of course, it’s a way to make playing through the game easier, particularly exploring 3D space, so what may be a novelty for some can be an accessibility aid for others.

For Mercenaries Additional Orders, you will get your pick of several characters for new scenarios. The key character here would be Lady Dimitrescu, as she can build up a Thrill meter using her attacks. When the Thrill meter fills up, she can summon her daughters, throw furniture, or hit enemies with a slam. As the literal breakout star of the game, many players will be buying the DLC just for this opportunity on its own.

Also playable will be series mainstay Chris Redfield and Lord Karl Heisenberg. Chris is coming in to give players that classic Resident Evil experience, packed to the teeth with weapons and ready for this fight. If he strikes enemies instead of shooting them hecan build up his Onslaught meter, which when activated gives him super speed, including for reloading. Karl Heisenberg has his magnetic abilities, alongside lightning strikes and giant hammer.

Finally, there is Shadows of Rose, an extension of the original story where you play as Ethan Winters’ precious daughter, now a 16 year old Rose Winters. Rose finds herself in the Consciousness of the Megamycete, armed with a gun, some medicine and bullets.

However, Rose herself is her own living weapon. Previews show her using a freezing ability that has the flexibility to be used offensively or defensively.

Rose faces some new enemies for the franchise, including the Face Eater. As you can imagine, this nasty ugly is best avoided, as when it gets its hands on you it will start sucking the life out of you.

The long wait for Winters Expansion is ending soon. Winters Expansion will be released on October 28 for Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. If you bought Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, it will automatically be added to your version of the game.

