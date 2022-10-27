Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Post Early Access Patch Fixes Third Person And Footsteps

If you like third person mode in shooters, you'll like this news.

Infinity Ward has shared the changes they are adding to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 after seeing feedback from their early access period. We had previously reported the updates they have made during and after the beta period as well.

Among the notable changes are the tweaks to footstep audio and third person mode. Footstep audio is now shorter, so that players have a bigger opportunity to creep closer to their opponents. This helps reduce the situation where potential targets just run up the clock by avoiding their opponents.

Third person mode will keep aim down sights in low zoom optic situations. It’s a significant modification that makes playing on third person considerably easier. To be clear, third person isn’t completely permanent. In situations where you use high zoom optics, or specialty optics like Hybrids and Thermals, the game will switch to first person. This much attention to detail bolsters the idea that Activision Blizzard always wanted to add third person mode to the game, and that they’re committed to making it as engaging and playable as it can be. Hopefully it can become a permanent part of Call of Duty moving forward.

You can read the full details of changes below.

Enemy Visibility

We have added diamond icons above the heads of enemies. This should make it easier for players to clearly identify opponents in the game.

Additionally, we’ve continued to tweak lighting and contrast for improved enemy visibility.

Audio

We’ve shortened the overall range of footstep audio which will allow enemy players to get closer to targets before they are able to detect footsteps. We have also continued to tweak teammate footstep audio, which will now be quieter following feedback from the Beta.

The in-world activation sound effect volume range for the Dead Silence field upgrade has been drastically decreased.

Third Person

Following feedback from Beta, aiming down sights will now stay in third person POV for low-zoom optics. Only high-zoom optics (beginning with the ACOG and higher) and special optics such as Hybrids and Thermals will revert to first person POV. We believe this will enhance the third person experience while keeping the gameplay balanced. The feedback on this mode has been very positive, and we will continue to explore its use as a modifier.

Weapons

We have continued to tweak weapons across the game following both feedback from Beta players and game data. Players can expect more specifics on weapon tuning as we continue to support post-launch.

UI

We have been working hard on numerous updates to our UI that make accessing and customizing your loadout more seamless. We’ve made improvements to navigation of menus and will continue to optimize our UX.

Movement

Slide, ledge hang, and dive have been further refined. We’ve also addressed some movement exploits following Beta.

Matchmaking

We have implemented some changes that aim to reduce lobby disbandment between matches. We look forward to testing this at a large scale and getting feedback.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. You can learn more about the game launch today here.

Source: Infinity Ward