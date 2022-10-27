Don’t Region Switch For Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on both Steam and Battle.net on October 28, 2022. But to be specific, some regions will get to play the game a few hours before it strikes midnight today, so they technically will get to play it on October 27, 2022.

Infinity Ward has shared details on when multiplayer will be available for different regions – and a crucial warning.

On Twitter, the official Infinity Ward account gave this warning:

“Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region.”

With that in mind, you may note the official launch times for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, for each region, below:

UK: 5am BST

5am BST Europe: 6am CEST

6am CEST East Coast US: Midnight EDT

Midnight EDT West Coast US: 9pm PDT (Thursday)

On the other hand, if you picked up the game for console, the official launch time is midnight for all consoles and all regions – with one exception. If you happen to live in North America in the West Coast, you will get access as soon as 9 PM PT, which lines up with midnight on the East Coast.

Obviously, Infinity Ward is betting on the effectivity of their anti-cheat system, called Ricochet. Infinity Ward had already claimed that they calibrated how their Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 anti-cheats will go on guard against cheaters, based on what behavior they observed and feedback they received from the beta.

Fans have also let Infinity Ward know that they want serious punishment for cheaters on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, because they ruin the multiplayer mode so much.

With all that in mind, getting banned before the launch may seem harsh if you’re a casual observer, but it is totally fair. It’s fair particularly because getting a lead on multiplayer means players can get a lead on leveling up sooner.

A few hours of advance play may seem to not be a big deal, but for people who take Call of Duty’s multiplayer more seriously, it can matter so much as it affects their income. Of course, I’m alluding here to Call of Duty’s esports scene. Those potential few hours can put competitive players at a serious advantage over other players, and that can make a difference when tournaments and competitions start.

For most of us, video games may just be a hobby, but if you’re an esports athlete, seemingly small details like this can make the difference on how much they make this year. For all these reasons, Activision Blizzard needs to spend this much money and effort to stop cheaters. Let’s all hope Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a successful launch.

