The Quarry Receives 1950s Themed DLC Outfits

The Quarry is the latest narrative-based horror adventure game from the developers at Supermassive Games. It was released earlier this year to a positive reception and it was praised for its engaging narrative. However, not content to let its games be left as they are, Supermassive Games sometimes adds new free content to its horror titles, and The Quarry is no exception. The developer, as well as publisher 2K Games, has now revealed that The Quarry has received new 1950s-themed DLC costumes, but you have to act fast as they are only available for free for a short time frame.

The 1950s outfits are available now but will only be free for the first week of release. After this, players who did not claim them will need to pay $4.99 for the DLC content. Players have until November 1 at 1 PM ET to claim the new content for free. The costumes come just in time for Halloween and you can check them out in a new trailer below.

The Quarry follows a group of teenage counselors who become stranded at a quarry on their final day of summer camp. Players who are interested in trying the game out can do so via a free trial version that is available on all platforms. Players who try out the free trial can even play online cooperative multiplayer with friends who have the full game. Progress made in the trial will also carry over into the full game.

The Quarry is also currently on sale across multiple platforms. The game is 40% off across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S for players looking to get the standard edition. Meanwhile, the Deluxe edition is also 40% off across all platforms. The differences between the two versions are that the Deluxe edition includes a “Gorefest Movie Mode option, instant access to the Death Rewind system, Horror History Visual Filter Pack, and ’80s-themed character outfits.”

The new outfits for The Quarry don’t necessarily come as a surprise, as Supermassive Games has been good at updating its past games. Just last month, the studio released an update for Man of Medan and Little Hope, two games in The Dark Pictures Anthology. The updates brought new difficulty settings, QTE warnings, improvements to UI, faster walking speeds, and further accessibility options. The most interesting addition was a new chapter for Man of Medan called Flooded. The new chapter added brand-new content to the game that included new deaths for the ending of the story.

The Quarry is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The 1950s costume DLC will only be free until November 1 at 1 PM ET and then it will cost $4.99 after that.

Source