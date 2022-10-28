Overwatch 2 Players Blast In-Game Item Costs

To say that Blizzard “screwed the pooch” with the launch of Overwatch 2 would be an understatement. First, the game had a buggy and flawed launch. Even weeks later, the game is still a mess of issues that Blizzard claims to be working out, but fans are paying the price for it not being truly ready for release. Sadly for fans, their woes didn’t end there, not in the slightest. Gamers have been diving deeper into the title and figuring out how much Blizzard is trying to siphon them for money through the new pay system. A system that apparently feels digital items should cost more than real ones.

On Reddit, a player found an in-game item that cost roughly $7, or 700 Overwatch Coins. The object itself was a simple keychain that you’d put on your character to customize them. Not the most essential item out there, but one that many would want to partake in if they could spare the money, but that’s where the catch comes in. Because, as that Redditor noted, that particular keychain can also be bought in the real world for you to wear. What’s the price on the official Blizzard site? $5.

So that means, as the Redditor fairly noted, that the real-life keychain costs less than the in-game keychain that you’ll barely notice at times. But, of course, that didn’t make any sense to the gamer, and they made that clear. The other Redditors on the page had the chance to voice their opinions too, and they made their thoughts clear:

“OW2 is a disgusting usurper to the glorious game that was Overwatch where we had Jeff gives us updates with no cuts.”

“Jeff” refers to Jeff Kaplan, a man who was the face of the game for years before he left Blizzard. Some took a more lighthearted approach to things by “teasing the future”:

“Careful now they’re just gonna raise the prices of the physical stuff!”

Given all that’s happened with the game, we wouldn’t put it past Blizzard to do that. But even if they were to make them both $7, that’s still a problem. As some Redditors pointed out, you need to pay specific amounts to get certain amounts of coins. So to get 700 Overwatch Coins, you need to pay for 1000 of them. So you’re spending more than you’re using. The microtransaction system for Overwatch 2 has been ripped apart by critics and gamers alike.

Other game issues include not having access to the full roster of characters. Instead, you have to grind to get them all or pay a fee to unlock them from the start. Yet another method by which Blizzard wants to make money.

Add that to the DDoS Attacks that happened at launch, characters being removed because of bugs, and more, and you can see why fans aren’t happy with the title.

