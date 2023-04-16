Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Cronen Squall Class

A new season means fresh weapons are available to unlock and level up and Season 03 is no different. The Cronen Squall is the latest battle rifle in Warzone 2 and we have the best class for you to try out in your next match.

You can unlock the Cronen Squall for free on the Season 03 battle pass. All you have to do is use your battle pass tokens to work through the various sectors until you reach the gun. When you first spawn in with the weapon, you’ll find that its fully automatic. However, you can toggle the fire rate during a match and switch it to semi-automatic if you prefer to use it as a traditional battle rifle.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Cronen Squall class

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: LR6.8 22″

LR6.8 22″ Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 6.8 High Velocity

6.8 High Velocity Optic: Aim OP-V4

The Cronen Squall’s biggest setback is its recoil, so this class will focus on improving accuracy. First up, the Polarfire-S offers sound suppression to keep your shots hidden from enemy detection. In addition, you’ll gain more damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness. Pairing this with the LR6.8 22″ barrel continues to boost these features, allowing you to make the most out of the weapon’s already high base damage at further range.

A key attachment to achieve greater accuracy is the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel. The increased aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization enables fast and accurate shots. To pack even more of a punch at range, the 6.8 High Velocity ammo raises bullet velocity without hitting you with any significant detriments. Finally, take advantage of the enhanced accuracy and range with the reliable Aim OP-V4 optic.

As a Cronen Squall class is best suited to fights at range in Warzone 2, you should use it alongside a secondary that can take on close-quarter battles to achieve a versatile loadout. Your favorite submachine gun, shotgun, or even a pistol are viable options.