Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Cronen Squall Class

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 03 has arrived and it has added a new weapon for players to unlock and level up. The Cronen Squall has joined the battle rifle category in Modern Warfare 2 and we have the best class for you to try out in your next match.

You can unlock the Cronen Squall for free on the Season 03 battle pass by using your battle pass tokens to work through the various sectors until you reach the gun. When you first spawn in with the weapon, you’ll find that its fully automatic. However, you can toggle the fire rate during a match and switch to semi-automatic if you prefer to use it as a traditional battle rifle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2– Cronen Squall class

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

Barrel: LR6.8 22″

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper

Laser: Schlager PEQ BOX IV

Optic: Aim OP-V4

As recoil is the Cronen Squall’s biggest weakness, this class aims to reduce its kick. Beginning with the SA Leveler 55, this muzzle raises both horizontal and vertical recoil control. Equipping the LR6.8 22″ barrel benefits your weapon in terms of damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control for greater accuracy and power at range.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is a key attachment for increased accuracy as it provides aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization, allowing for fast and accurate shots. To make up for some lost aim down sight speed, the Schlager PEQ BOX IV laser is a useful option, while the blue beam continues to assist with accuracy. Lastly, the Aim OP-V4 is a reliable optic that will see you take advantage of the enhanced range, accuracy, and recoil control.

A Cronen Squall class is suited to medium and long range fights in Modern Warfare 2, so you need a close-quarter option in your secondary weapon slot. Since the game launched, the X13 has cemented itself as one of the best pistols in multiplayer.