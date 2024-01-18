Ara: History Untold Slated To Launch This Fall

If you’re a fan of real-time strategy games, then you might be familiar with Oxide Games. They helped bring out Ashes of the Singularity back in 2016. Since then, they have been actively developing their next game for the marketplace, Ara: History Untold. This turn-based grand strategy video game was first unveiled during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase in 2022. Overall, the game is all about building up your own nation.

Players will start a nation and lead the civilization over the years. How your nation will adapt and evolve is up to you. You’ll help explore the world, build up the culture, develop arts, determine diplomacy, and fight off those who seek to destroy your nation. Fortunately, if this is one of the games you hope to learn more about, you’re in luck. Before Xbox Developer Direct, Microsoft confirmed that this was one of the games slated to receive a showcase. If you tuned into the show, you would have caught the latest on Ara: History Untold.

During the stream, the development team from Oxide Games expressed their desire to pay homage to so many incredible strategy games that were released into the marketplace. However, not only will you see some content that would feel similar to those past classics, but this title should also feel fresh and unique. For instance, one area that might persuade some players is that each play is done simultaneously. So, if you found that some strategy games can feel a bit slow due to waiting for each player to get through a round, this should solve that.

Likewise, when you start a game, you’ll find that each game starts with a procedurally generated world. So as you go through the game, you’ll have a fresh, clean slate to build up your nation. Meanwhile, the developers have studied cultures around the world at various periods of history. But ultimately, it’s all up to you on how your nation thrives.

Developers have expressed that you will see the world’s civilization evolve by your choices. But we’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can see just how this game will play out. Currently, the game is only slated to launch at some point during the fall of this year. With that said, when the game is released, you’ll find it available for the PC platform whether you purchase it standalone or enjoy it through the Game Pass subscription service. If you missed out on the Xbox Developer Direct, then you can view the entire stream video below.