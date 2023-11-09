Robocop: Rogue City – How To Get the Secret Auto-9 Upgrade | Good Eyes, Murphy! Guide

Unlock the hidden Good Eyes, Murphy! achievement / trophy in Robocop: Rogue City — all you need to do is find the right train. This is one of the trickiest secrets to find in the game and takes several steps to unlock the path. But you’ll find an early experimental Auto-9 upgrade for tracking this area down. You can also find a hidden objective on the path that’s ridiculously easy to miss. If you’re eager to 100% a level, this is what you’ll need to find.

All levels in Robocop: Rogue City can be replayed from the Load menu. All levels are saved as a permanent checkpoint — going back to the very start, so any section of the game is easy to reload and play even if you’ve totally finished the game. It isn’t clear that this is possible, but we tested it and can confirm it totally works.

Good Eyes, Murphy! Guide

This secret room and the Secret Experimental PCB upgrade are located in the Steel Mill Main Mission. This is the mission where Robocop must hunt the Vultures gang — in the second half, you’ll reach the Quarry area. On the right side, you’ll find a trainyard. The trainyard is near the ‘Unwanted Goods‘ optional mission. Once you reach the trainyard, you’ll be able to unlock the secret room.

Go to the yellow train engine . At the base of the engine, you’ll find a control panel . This panel can be used if you have 3 Skill Points in Engineering or if you’ve scanned the Train Engineer Manual in a room near the ‘ Unwanted Goods ‘ optional mission entrance.

. At the base of the engine, you’ll find a . This panel can be used if you have or if you’ve scanned the in a room near the ‘ ‘ optional mission entrance. After activating the train, it will reverse and smash through the gates behind the train. Enter the optional room on the right — lit with a bright red light. Follow the underground path to find multiple OCP Chests and evidence. At the end of the path, you’ll find the easy-to-miss Hostage Rescue side-objective.

The secret room is ahead, at the end of the tracks. Follow the yellow train to the end of the tracks, through both large gates it blasts through.

After the yellow train engine stops, go to the opposite side and look for a ladder. Climb up and cross the metal bridge to enter a small room.

Inside the second floor room is an OCP Chest. Open it to acquire the Omni Board – Tier 4.2.

For this early in the game, this PCB has extremely high weapon damage output and armor piercing buffs. You can use it to deal extreme damage to enemies and increase accuracy — all while making the gore effects even more ridiculous. Just don’t set off the red penalties!

Opening the OCP chest will unlock the Good Eyes, Murphy! achievement / trophy. If you missing this reward on your first playthrough, don’t worry, you can access all mission areas through the Loading Screen. Every main mission and optional mission have dedicated checkpoints you can reload at any time that aren’t timed to the autosaves. You can replay any point of the story — you’ll just need to keep your save files.