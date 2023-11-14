New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Event Will Focus On Eevee

If you’ve been keeping track of everything with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll know that Tera Raids are one of the big events that The Pokemon Company likes to do so that players can get rare Pokemon and have more opportunities to play with their friends. The newest event has been announced, and as ComicBook.com reveals, it’ll be centered around the fan-favorite Pokemon, Eevee! So if you’re a fan of one of the mascots for the brand, you’re going to have a good time starting on the 16th. But what things can you expect to find Eevee in?

Well, the obvious ones are Tera Raids. You’ll be able to fight Level 7 Tera Raid battles with Eevee to not only get the Pokemon but also to get one with the Mightiest Mark. So, if you’ve been looking to get the “best Eevee around,” you now have a way to do that. The Tera Raid will go from the 16th to the 20th, and you can only get one “Mightiest Mark Eevee” per save file, so don’t try and cheat the system; it won’t work!

But wait! That’s not the only thing that Eevee will be a part of. You’ll also find “mass outbreaks” of Eevee across Paldea and the DLC region of Kitakami. So, if you’ve needed Eevees to get a full Team Eevee or to do some breeding for better IV/EV stats and such, you’ll have the opportunity to do that, too!

So again, if you’re a fan of Eevee, this event is for you. If you’re looking for something a bit more substantial from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll only need to wait a month for that to happen. Why? Because on December 15th, the second part of the game’s DLC, The Indigo Disk, will arrive! In it, you’ll be taken to the Blueberry Academy and get to go on all-new adventures there! Just as important, the storyline featuring Carmine and Kieran will continue, and there will be some new beats that will have players interested, to say the least.

Just as important, there will be a Pokemon League to fight within the Academy, a new legendary Pokemon to find and capture, and then there’s the Terarium. This place set within the Blueberry Academy gives players access to Pokemon they can’t get in Paldea and Kitakami, including the remaining starters from the other regions!

So, there will be plenty to do once December rolls around, and you’ll only need to wait until Thursday to get some Eevees!