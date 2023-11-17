The Walking Dead: Destinies Gets Launch Trailer

One of the most classic things that a fan of a TV show can do is look at a series at one point in its run and go, “Well, that’s not how I would’ve done it.” Or, “I wish they had done this instead!” It’s not wrong to feel that way, as each TV show is run by people who “think they know what’s best,” and sometimes, they honestly don’t. But the problem is that while fans can complain about things like that, they can’t truly do much about it. However, that “role” changes quite a bit in The Walking Dead: Destinies.

Why? Because in the game, you’ll start the beloved series at the beginning. You’ll be Rick Grimes when he wakes up surrounded by the undead in the hospital. But as the game progresses, you’ll have to make key choices drastically affecting the story. Yes, you can let the story happen the way you remember it within the show, or you can change things “for the better” and see what happens.

For example, the one that the launch trailer below highlights is letting Shane Walsh live and killing Rick Grimes. What would Shane be like as the leader of the group? How would that affect things going forward? Or what if Carl’s mom didn’t have to die early on in the series? What would that do to Carl, Rick, and others in the pack?

And that’s only some of the questions you’ll have to ask yourself as you make these choices. The game highlights that life and death are in your hands as you move from one iconic location in the game to another. It won’t be easy to make it through, but you’ll at least have a chance.

That’s another thing to point out about The Walking Dead: Destinies: it’s not just a choices game. You’ll have to fight the zombies, too. You can choose stealth tactics to take out the zombies one by one to even your odds. Or, you can take them on head-on and show them who’s boss.

Just remember, with every action you take, with every choice you make, the story can change. So you need to ask yourself, do you want to continue the story as you remember it? Or will you take a risk and make a change that you “feel is right” so that a different future unfolds?

The game is now available digitally and will be released physically on December 1st.