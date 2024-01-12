Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has The Most Nominations At The Dice Awards

UPDATE

We know that “winning lots of awards” isn’t exactly a “critical game development goal” when creating a video game. After all, it’s impossible to know what people will think of your title after you make it, even if you’ve spent years working on it, and even if you DO get nominated, it’s not a guarantee you’ll win. That last part was personified by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 over the last month or so. Despite being one of the best games of 2023 by a large margin and being nominated for tons of awards across multiple sites and shows, it hasn’t exactly been “raking them in.”

For example, when it was nominated eight times by The Game Awards, it won exactly zero awards. Many were stunned by that, especially on the voice acting side, as Yuri Lowenthal gave a truly award-winning performance as Peter Parker in the sequel. And while it did clean up at The Sony Awards, that was more of a “homer win” due to the other nominees and the fact that it was entirely fan-voted.

However, things could change via The DICE Awards. Why? The beloved award outlet has nominated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for nine different awards, as revealed by VGC. That makes it the most-nominated game at the show. The closest ones to it have seven or six nominations. Now, yes, that still doesn’t mean it’ll win any awards, but it’s a start!

If you’re curious about the categories it was nominated in, that would be Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Action Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, and, of course, Game of the Year.

It’s an interesting selection of categories to be a part of, and it’s just as interesting what they weren’t nominated for. For example, they were nominated for the character of Miles Morales but not the game’s story. This would seem to reflect certain feelings about the game, where it had a good story, but it took a while to get to the parts that most people wanted to see and then felt rushed once they got there.

As for what’s next for the Spider-Men and the team at Insomniac Games, they’re working on multiple titles right now, including one for Wolverine and possibly a spinoff game featuring Venom! Plus, many people hope that DLC for the team’s latest title will be announced soon.