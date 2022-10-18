10 Best Free Fighting Games You Can Play Today

Fighting games have been one of the backbones of the gaming universe ever since the days of the arcade. Fast forward to now, and not only are there plenty out there, some of them are actually free to play!

#10 Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Dead Or Alive is the perfect way to start here as this has been a franchise that’s been around for quite a while. But with its 6th core entry, they decided to change things up a bit by giving you access to the game in part via Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters.

In this free version of the game, you’ll get to play as four different characters from Dead or Alive, and you can access pretty much every mode in the game through them. Including going online in order to test yourself against the community. You can even play the first part of the Story Mode if you want.

Then, if you like what you play, you can get the full mode without losing anything.

#9 Elsword

Platforms: PC

To be clear here, Elsword is not just a fighting game, it’s actually an RPG with MMO elements where you will be the star of your own comic book and have to travel the world and defeat epic bosses. Because what else would a protagonist do in a comic book of this nature?

But, naturally, there is a PVP mode in the game where you can do matchmaking with other players and even have fights with up to 8 players. You’ll have to work your skills and abilities in intense fights that’ll really help you see who is the best and who isn’t. Think you got it in you to come out on top?

#8 Drunken Wrestlers 2

Platforms: PC, Android

Now for something completely different, and not exactly accurate in regards to the game’s title. Drunken Wrestlers 2 will actually not put you in a wrestling ring, but inside an MMA cage. With a deep physics system mixed with the hilarity of the fighters being drunk, you’ll have to try and do all you can to do damage to your opponent.

The physics of it all though are that the more you put into the strikes, the more damage you’ll do, and the more blood you’ll see on the mat. Which will be a lot by the time the fight is over.

The game doesn’t take itself too seriously, but that’s fine in this case.

#7 Toribash

Platforms: PC, Wii,

Here’s another game that can be labeled as ‘different’, because the title is very much about you not just creating a character, but completely controlling how they move and what their movesets are going to be.

In context, you’ll literally get to create martial arts moves by making your character move one joint at a time. According to them, this makes the game almost endless in the possibilities of moves you can go and create. Then, naturally, once you create your moves and character, you put them into battle to see who comes out on top!

What will your character be like when you’re done?

#6 SMASH LEGENDS

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS

For the record, the true “Smash Legends” are in Super Smash Bros, but that’s not a free-to-play game so we can’t put it on this list.

The GAME known as SMASH LEGENDS though will feature you controlling and fighting as fairy tale characters when a major conflict has been brought to their world. All the characters you’ll play as not only have their own unique abilities, but they’ll all have their own motivations for fighting.

How so? Well, in this story, there is a “fragment of light” that can grant wishes, and all of these characters have wishes that they want to come true. Battle 1v1 or 3v3 with players all over the world to see who is the best fairy tale fighter!

#5 KurtzPel

Platforms: PC

If another anime fighter is what you’re craving, then KurtzPel is one for you. Because this title will feature you becoming an anime character of your own choosing and even determining what their powers and abilities are, then having at it in various PVP modes.

Many of them are 2v2, such as Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, or Conquest.

Naturally, you’ll get to fully customize your character and go “anime style” with their looks and outfits. So go ahead and make the character you want, and then dive into the various battle modes to see if your anime character is better than the rest!

#4 Iron Snout

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, PSV

In many fairy tales and stories, pigs aren’t fighters. They’re usually the thing that gets eaten or chased by a wolf until they can reach shelter.

But in Iron Snout, the tables will be turned. You’ll get to play as a pig who is in danger of being eaten by wolves, and who wants that? You’ll get to fight for your life, literally, in a button masher full of combos, colorful costumes, and hilarious enemies for you to take down.

Yes, it’s a silly game, but sometimes that’s what you need in lieu of all the various hardcore fighter titles that are out there in the world.

#3 Rumbleverse

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

If you’re looking for a title that’ll help you test you mettle in another way, then Rumbleverse is one you should check out. This is a game where up to 40 people can play at the same time in a city where fighting is going to be going down. A lot.

You’ll get to create your own citizen and have at it by using a bunch of different items and weapons to both lay the smack down on your opponents and stand out from the pack. Style points matter, ok?

Look for weapons and upgrades by climbing or jumping to roofs and seeing what you can get. As long as you’re the last person standing? That’s what matters.

#2 Brawlhalla

Platforms: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS

Brawlhalla is not only a free-to-play title, it reveals in the fact that it’s a free-to-play title. Boasting that the game will be free and that it’ll never be “Pay-2-Win” like certain other games have done in the past. They want you to have a blast with their roster of characters and go at it with other players.

In this case, you’ll be playing as “history’s greatest warriors” and using a wide array of abilities and gadgets in order to take down your opponents!

You can play this game 1v1, or go 2v2, or even have a 4-person brawl to see who comes out on top. Pick the character you can enjoy the most and have at it!

#1 MultiVersus

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

It’s honestly a bit ironic that MultiVersus is the top game right now, but the reason for it is very simple: EVERYONE is playing this game right now.

Ok, not everyone, but MultiVersus is still only in beta currently, and due to it being an open beta, it’s gotten over 10 million players. All for a game that is easily the most unique matchup of characters ever. This is the game that has brought Batman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, Morty, Finn and Jake, Steven Universe, The Iron Giant, Bugs Bunny and more together for a fighting game experience that feels both wrong and yet very right.

The game is going to keep growing, so jump in now so you can have fun!