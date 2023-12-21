Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Wins Big At PlayStation Awards

2023 is nearly over, meaning the time for “year-end awards” is almost finished. We’ve seen plenty of awards given out so far via “major ceremonies” and websites doing their own giveaways. But a certain group of fans feel rather left out. Specifically, fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 feel the game should be getting more attention and “award love” than it has over the last three weeks. At The Game Awards, the title was nominated for several categories but didn’t win a single one, which left many fans angry. However, on the PlayStation Blog, the fans made their voices heard, and the game did MUCH better.

The” PlayStation Awards” were entirely fan-voted, and it featured Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which won plenty of awards for itself. For example, Venom won “Best New Character,” with Kraven not too far behind in the voting. The game also won “Best Story,” which many fans supported due to how deep, emotional, and clever it was with the lore and interpreting how certain characters would react to various scenarios.

Think we’re done there? Nope! The game also won “Best Graphical Showcase,” which isn’t surprising either because the game looked beautiful on PS5, and Insomniac Games pushed hard to get every ounce out of the title where they could. One you might not have expected it to get was “Best Audio Design,” but thanks to the realistic sound effects mixed with monstrous villain noises, fans felt this game packed the best audio punch, which is why it also won “Soundtrack of the Year.”

Nope, we’re still not done! “Best Accessibility Features,” “Best Use of DualSense,” “PS5 Game of the Year,” and even Insomniac got in on the fun with it getting “Best Studio.” So, yeah, the game had plenty of awards to claim, and it’s not wrong that it got so many, especially since these were all fan-voted categories.

So why hasn’t Insomniac Games’ second title not gotten as much love from other award places? Well, you could call it the “Peter Parker Luck,” as 2023 was packed with titles that gave the game a run for its money regarding scale, depth, and fun. Sometimes, these kinds of gaming years happen, leading to games barely beating out one another. That’s not to say you shouldn’t try this game when you have the chance if you haven’t already, because you absolutely should.

Plus, Insomniac seems to be making more titles of this nature in the future, so you won’t want to miss a single entry.