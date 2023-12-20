Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Is Planned To Split Into Three Retail Releases

The Insomniac hack has revealed the studio’s release plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

As was widely reported yesterday, the ransomware group Rhysida made good on their threat to leak 1.3 million files from the studio, after they successfully hacked the material, and asked for a $ 2 million ransom.

Among the details shared in those 1.3 million files are information about Insomniac and their games, as well as information from parent company Sony. It also includes personal information of Insomniac and Sony employees.

We will discuss the leaked information below. We can’t ignore this news, but we will point out the way the information was obtained was particularly unethical. You may want to consider this yourself before you go forward with reading this news. But, like Pandora’s Box, it isn’t possible for us to just close the box and pretend nobody found out what they did.

Insomniac did make a multiplayer mode for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, but they aren’t planning to release it with the single player mode. Instead, the game will be split into three parts, with the multiplayer being standalone, and the story campaign being split into two.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, a leaked slide for the game shows this pricing, release schedule, budget, and sales projections:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Part 1 will release on Holiday 2027, for $ 49.99. They project this part cost $ 175 million to make, and it will sell 12 million units, translating to over $ 400 million in sales.

The multiplayer mode will also release on Holiday 2027. It will be a standalone release that will arrive on the same date as Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Part 1, and it will retail for $ 49.99. They project this part cost $ 80 million to make, and it will sell 3 million units, translating to $ 125 – 135 million in sales.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Part 2 will release on Holiday 2028, for $ 49.99. They project this part cost $ 225 million to make, and that it will sell 12 million units, translating to over $ 400 million in sales.

Finally, and here’s the clincher, Sony will release all three as a single package sometime in 2029, for $ 59.99. This will technically incur no more development costs, and Sony expects this to sell 2 million units, translating to $ 100 to 110 million in sales.

To put things simply, Sony’s retail release plan is to convince fans to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 for over twice the cost of the $ 70 releases that we are seeing in the market now. While not everyone will buy all three parts of the title, Sony seems confident that most fans are invested enough to do so.

Of course, now that the plans are laid out, some gamers may choose to wait it out for 2029. Sony may already be planning changes, or they may stick it out to see what happens. Whatever the case, this is one of those things that we can’t pretend we don’t know now that the word has gotten out.