Bella Ramsey Talks Dealing With Trolls Ahead Of The Last of Us Season 2

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost been a year since the premiere of HBO’s live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog’s classic title, The Last of Us. There was a lot of worry and hope about this TV series because the video game is hailed as one of the best ever made and has one of the greatest stories ever told. On the flip side, video game adaptations were still hit-or-miss leading up to its premiere. But not only did it knock it out of the ballpark, but The Last of Us Season 2 was approved pretty quickly. However, due to the writer’s and actors’ strike, production on Season 2 was halted.

But with the strikes now over, things are picking up again, and that has people excited. That being said, some are worried about the second season’s content and how the coming stories will treat and affect the actors. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the adaptation, was hit by many comments by various trolls and haters after the release of season 1. When she was asked by The Independent how they’ll handle them when Season 2 comes around, they gave a very Ellie-style answer:

“Whatever decision is made by the creators, there’s gonna be opinions. It’s quite nice to just have that level of distance from it now.”

No one deserves harassment for things like this, and we hope that Ramsey isn’t too bombarded with hateful comments. As for why they would get such comments, that would be because The Last of Us Season 2 will adapt the more controversial entry in the set. Part 2 is known for having moments that was not only incredibly violent, but downright brutal to behold, and there are many who feel that Naughty Dog went “too far” in the story.

Without spoiling too much, certain things happen that cause Ellie to seek out a “certain someone” and attempt to kill them. This drives a wedge between Ellie and certain people in her life, and there are even choices within the game that can be made to affect the game’s ending.

That is one of the questions about the Season 2 adaptation: how will they attempt to “focus” the game’s story when it has multiple points of view and endings? We know that the story won’t be told in one season, so they’ll have time to work that out.

No release date has been given for Season 2, but it was teased to arrive sometime in 2025.